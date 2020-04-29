CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 23rd Annual Meeting taking place virtually on May 12-15, 2020.



The ASGCT abstracts are now available at https://www.asgct.org/.

Details for the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: Development of AAV-based RNAi Therapeutics for Huntington’s Disease

Session: Scientific Symposium

Date/time: May 12, 2020, 9:18-9:45 a.m. ET

Title: Engineering Viral Protein Ratios to Impact AAV Potency

Session: AAV Vectors - Clinical Studies II

Date/time: May 13, 2020, 5:00-5:15 p.m. ET

Title: Lac Repressor Inducible Control of AAV Capsid Protein Ratios and Decoupling VP1, VP2 from VP3 in the Sf9 insect cell/Baculovirus Expression Vector (BEV) Platform

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production, or Manufacturing IV

Date/time: May 14, 2020, 5:15-5:30 p.m. ET

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Phenotypic Benefit of Intrastriatal Administration of the AAV Gene Therapy VY-HTT01 in the YAC128 Mouse Model of Huntington’s Disease

Session: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies

Date/time: May 12, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Intraparenchymal Spinal Cord Delivery of AAV VY-SOD102 Reduces Disease Burden in the G93A Mouse Model of ALS-SOD1

Session: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies

Date/time: May 12, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Robust Scale-Up and Production of Multiple Gene Therapy Vectors for Pre-Clinical Applications at 250 L Scale with the Sf9: Baculovirus Expression System

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production, or Manufacturing

Date/time: May 12, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Successful Technology Transfer and Clinical Manufacturing for AAV Gene Therapy Vectors: Lessons from Multiple Campaigns

Session: AAV Vectors - Clinical Studies

Date/time: May 13, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: A Novel AAV Capsid with a Potential of Crossing NHP Blood Brain Barrier

Session: AAV Vectors - Virology and Vectorology

Date/time: May 13, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Transduction of Various Fragment Forms of Vectorized Anti-Tau Antibodies Using IV Dosing of a Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsid in Mice

Session: Neurologic Diseases

Date/time: May 13, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Critical Sf9 Metabolites for Baculovirus Infection and AAV Production

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Date/time: May 13, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Analytical Testing Strategy for AAV Vectors Produced by the Baculovirus/Sf9 System

Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies or Assay Development

Date/time: May 14, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Phase-Appropriate Viral Clearance Strategy for Sf9/Baculovirus Based Manufacturing of Gene Therapy Products

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Date/time: May 14, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Strategic Formulation Development Approach for Early Stage rAAV Mediated Gene Therapy Programs for CNS Indications

Session: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production, or Manufacturing

Date/time: May 14, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Title: Capillary Electrophoresis as a Tool to Assess Multiple Attributes of AAV Based Therapeutics

Session: AAV Vectors - Virology and Vectorology

Date/time: May 14, 2020, 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding our expectation to make multiple data presentations at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT). All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager’s management that, although Voyager believes such forward-looking statements to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the 2020 Annual Meeting of ASGCT could be delayed or postponed as a result of circumstances arising from COVID-19 global pandemic or as a result of other factors. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in the press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

