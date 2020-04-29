STRASBURG, Va., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC) reported unaudited consolidated net income of $1.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, which resulted in a return on average assets of 0.85% and a return on average equity of 8.72%. This was a $556 thousand, or 25%, decrease compared to net income for the first quarter of 2019, which totaled $2.3 million or $0.46 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 1.21% and a return on average equity of 13.47%.



Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:

Provision for loan losses totaled $900 thousand, compared to no provision in Q1 2019

Cash and unencumbered securities totaled $133.4 million, or 16% of assets

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.19% of assets

Loans increased $30.8 million, or 6%

Deposits increased $36.4 million, or 5%

Shareholders’ equity increased 13%, or $8.8 million

Wealth management revenue increased 20%, or $88 thousand

The Company’s banking subsidiary, First Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded all regulatory well-capitalized metrics

“Over the last month, our team of associates has demonstrated an incredible commitment to their customers, their communities, and one another,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “As the world was being turned upside down by the health crisis, our teammates overcame their own anxieties to support our neighbors and small businesses across our footprint. It has been so heartening to witness their dedication as financial first responders, working overtime to deliver payroll protection funds to small businesses, providing access to deposit accounts via changing delivery channels and reassuring customers, all while supporting their families and each other. We talk often about First Bank being a people business that depends on each employee’s powerful actions to enhance the customer experience. Those actions are occurring daily at First Bank, making all of us proud of how we serve our customers and communities.

“We were pleased with the financial performance of the Company in the first quarter. Expenses were under control while net interest income and noninterest income both improved over the first quarter of 2019. During this crisis, we have earned additional new business through our actions on behalf of small businesses. Looking forward, our team is focused on efficiently and effectively managing programs designed to relieve financial pressure on customers while mitigating what we expect to be increasing credit risk within the loan portfolio. We expect significant pressure on several sectors, including the hospitality and health care industries, which have been constrained by the Virginia governor’s stay at home order and the public’s adoption of social distancing. We are fortunate the Bank’s deposits are built on relationships, on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet liquidity is substantial, and capital levels exceed all regulatory thresholds to be considered well-capitalized.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE

In March 2020, the Bank activated its Pandemic Plan and began taking actions to protect the health of its employees and customers, while continuing to deliver essential banking services to small businesses and individuals. This has been accomplished by limiting access to banking offices and delivering a majority of its services through branch drive throughs, ATMs and mobile banking platforms. Approximately 40% of our employees have been working remotely, while social-distancing and split-shifts have been created for those employees working in the Bank’s facilities. Virtually all meetings are held using audio and/or video conference capabilities. The Company scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual meeting online format.

The Company suspended future stock repurchases under its $5.0 million stock repurchase program due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The stock repurchase program was previously announced in December 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased and retired 129,035 shares at an average price paid per share of $16.05, for a total of $2.1 million. The Company will continue to update its enterprise risk assessment and capital plan as the operating environment develops. The Bank was considered well capitalized at March 31, 2020.

In response to the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy and customers, the Bank implemented a loan payment deferral program for individual and business customers. Customers with favorable risk ratings and payment histories have been given the opportunity to defer monthly payments for 90 days. Approximately 27% of the Bank’s loan balances have participated in the program. There are no program fees and no late payment fees charged during the deferral period for participating loan customers. Interest income continues to accrue to the Bank during the deferral period.

In an effort to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations, the Bank is participating as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and began accepting loan applications in April. In the first round of funding, the Bank obtained approval of 91% of the 330 loan applications it received prior to the end of funding on April 16, 2020, which totaled $52.1 million. The Bank continues to accept applications for processing in the second round of funding which was approved and signed into law on April 24, 2020. The Bank did not recognize any revenue related to the program during the first quarter of 2020.

In light of the significant increase in unemployment claims and the stress on businesses from stay at home orders, the Bank has been monitoring liquidity on a daily basis. The Bank believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet demand from its customers with on-balance sheet liquidity with cash and unencumbered securities of $133.4 million, or 16% of assets at March 31, 2020, as well as $176.9 million, or 22% of assets, of off-balance sheet liquidity that was available overnight through secured funding sources. All loans originated by the Bank under the PPP are expected to be pledged to the Federal Reserve’s new Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”). The Bank plans to borrow funds from the PPPLF to fund PPP loans as needed at an interest rate of 0.35%.

The Bank anticipates the pandemic will have an unfavorable impact on the financial condition of its customers, and as a result, has begun the process of identifying the related credit risk within its loan portfolio with the goal of mitigating the risk and minimizing potential loan charge-offs. We expect significant pressure on several sectors of the loan portfolio, including hospitality, retail shopping and health care. Those sectors comprise approximately 8%, 5% and 4% of the loan portfolio, respectively. The magnitude of the potential decline in the Bank’s loan quality will likely depend on the length and extent that the Bank’s customers experience business interruptions from the pandemic.

The Bank considered the impact of the pandemic on the loan portfolio while determining an appropriate allowance for loan losses, and as a result, recorded a provision for loan losses of $900 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of the prior year. The higher provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses. The general reserve was increased through the adjustment of qualitative factors based on recent unfavorable changes in economic indicators, which contributed to the majority of the increase in the provision for loan losses.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $41.3 million, or 5%, to $816.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $775.1 million at March 31, 2019. Total securities increased $5.2 million, or 4%, and loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, increased $30.8 million, or 6%. The Bank increased its cash balances near the end of the first quarter in anticipation of increased demand for cash from its customers expecting to receive stimulus checks as a result of the CARES Act, which was recently signed into law. As a result, cash and due from banks increased $19.7 million, while interest-bearing deposits in banks decreased $14.3 million.

Total deposits increased $36.4 million, or 5%, to $720.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $684.2 million at March 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $8.4 million, or 4%, and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $29.9 million, or 8%, while time deposits decreased $1.9 million, or 2%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $8.8 million, or 13%, to $78.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to one year ago, primarily from a $7.1 million increase in retained earnings and a $3.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). These increases were partially offset by $1.8 million decrease in common stock and surplus, which resulted from stock repurchases in the first quarter of 2020 under the Company’s stock repurchase plan.

ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net interest income increased $127 thousand, or 2%, to $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase resulted from a 6% increase in average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 20 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Growth in average earning assets was led by a $30.2 million increase in average loans, net of the allowance for loan losses, followed by a $16.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits in banks. The decrease in the net interest margin resulted from a 23 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets, which was partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in interest expense as a percent of average earning assets.

The lower yield on average earning assets was attributable to a 17 basis point decrease in the yield on loans, a 21 basis point decrease on securities, and an 87 basis point decrease on interest-bearing deposits in banks, which were all impacted by lower market rates. The decrease in interest expense as a percentage of average earning assets was attributable to lower interest rates paid on deposits and junior subordinated debt, which were also impacted by lower market rates. The decrease in cost of interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts and junior subordinated debt totaled 26 basis points, 10 basis points and 94 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $114 thousand, or 6%, to $2.1 million, compared to the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an $88 thousand, or 20%, increase in wealth management fees, and a $32 thousand, or 18% increase in fees for other customer services. The increase in wealth management fees resulted primarily from higher balances of assets under management during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one year ago. Assets under management increased as a result of new business relationships and from growth in the market values of existing accounts. Fees for other customer services increased due to revenue earned on letter of credit fees.

Noninterest expense increased $46 thousand, or 1%, to $6.1 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $146 thousand, or 4%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, which was partially offset by a $39 thousand, or 57%, decrease in FDIC assessment, and a $50 thousand, or 8%, decrease in other operating expense. FDIC assessment expense was lower compared to the same period one year ago due to credits that were fully utilized during the first quarter of 2020. Other operating expense decreased from lower education and training costs, debit card losses, and loan servicing fees on purchased loans.

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Provision for loan losses totaled $900 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to no provision for loan losses for the same period of 2019. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses. The general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses was increased through the adjustment of qualitative factors based on recent changes in economic indicators and contributed approximately $700 thousand of the higher provision for loan losses. Net charge offs totaled $250 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $63 thousand for the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs also contributed to the increased provision for loan losses.

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.5 million, or 0.19% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.25% of total assets, one year ago. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.6 million, or 0.96% of total loans, and $4.9 million, or 0.90% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details

on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard M. Shane Bell President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO (540) 465-9121 (540) 465-9121 shavard@fbvirginia.com sbell@fbvirginia.com

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,203 $ 7,333 $ 7,429 $ 7,200 $ 6,996 Interest on deposits in banks 118 163 97 133 110 Interest on securities Taxable interest 670 627 645 696 737 Tax-exempt interest 151 156 157 159 156 Dividends 26 27 26 26 24 Total interest income $ 8,168 $ 8,306 $ 8,354 $ 8,214 $ 8,023 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 962 $ 1,042 $ 1,089 $ 1,051 $ 922 Interest on federal funds purchased — — 1 — — Interest on subordinated debt 90 91 90 90 89 Interest on junior subordinated debt 90 98 103 108 111 Interest on other borrowings — — — — 2 Total interest expense $ 1,142 $ 1,231 $ 1,283 $ 1,249 $ 1,124 Net interest income $ 7,026 $ 7,075 $ 7,071 $ 6,965 $ 6,899 Provision for loan losses 900 250 — 200 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 6,126 $ 6,825 $ 7,071 $ 6,765 $ 6,899 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 681 $ 753 $ 757 $ 715 $ 701 ATM and check card fees 519 654 586 573 517 Wealth management fees 525 496 477 458 437 Fees for other customer services 207 181 177 153 175 Income from bank owned life insurance 115 123 131 99 103 Net gains on securities — 1 — — — Net gains on sale of loans 31 89 34 25 22 Other operating income 21 44 29 12 30 Total noninterest income $ 2,099 $ 2,341 $ 2,191 $ 2,035 $ 1,985 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,589 $ 3,193 $ 3,556 $ 3,375 $ 3,443 Occupancy 402 415 398 401 438 Equipment 410 406 410 409 420 Marketing 106 128 143 239 141 Supplies 89 88 86 91 73 Legal and professional fees 279 311 231 303 241 ATM and check card expense 245 231 225 225 216 FDIC assessment 30 (53 ) (6 ) 35 69 Bank franchise tax 153 136 136 136 130 Data processing expense 184 179 174 179 173 Amortization expense 52 61 71 80 90 Other real estate owned expense, net — 1 — — — Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment (9 ) 14 — — — Other operating expense 614 694 762 757 664 Total noninterest expense $ 6,144 $ 5,804 $ 6,186 $ 6,230 $ 6,098 Income before income taxes $ 2,081 $ 3,362 $ 3,076 $ 2,570 $ 2,786 Income tax expense 376 646 583 484 525 Net income $ 1,705 $ 2,716 $ 2,493 $ 2,086 $ 2,261



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares, basic 4,950,887 4,968,574 4,966,641 4,963,737 4,960,264 Net income, diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares, diluted 4,955,970 4,972,535 4,969,126 4,965,822 4,964,134 Shares outstanding at period end 4,849,692 4,969,716 4,968,277 4,964,824 4,963,487 Tangible book value at period end $ 16.17 $ 15.50 $ 15.11 $ 14.60 $ 13.97 Cash dividends $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.85 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.08 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 8.72 % 14.10 % 13.31 % 11.76 % 13.47 % Net interest margin 3.77 % 3.79 % 3.87 % 3.88 % 3.97 % Efficiency ratio (1) 66.50 % 60.50 % 65.65 % 67.94 % 67.23 % Average Balances Average assets $ 806,609 $ 795,391 $ 780,376 $ 773,574 $ 757,910 Average earning assets 755,173 745,721 730,865 724,909 709,690 Average shareholders’ equity 78,659 76,424 74,291 71,124 68,089 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 328 $ 281 $ 156 $ 219 $ 228 Loan recoveries 78 53 73 68 165 Net charge-offs 250 228 83 151 63 Non-accrual loans 1,522 1,459 1,566 1,775 1,915 Other real estate owned, net — — — — — Nonperforming assets 1,522 1,459 1,566 1,775 1,915 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 2,901 2,372 902 792 1,002 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 86 97 113 19 133 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — — — 259 Special mention loans 6,058 6,069 1,458 2,610 1,910 Substandard loans, accruing 4,368 3,410 3,758 2,825 3,132 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 86,849 $ 85,439 $ 83,591 $ 82,078 $ 80,780 Tier 1 capital 81,265 80,505 78,679 77,083 75,834 Common equity tier 1 capital 81,265 80,505 78,679 77,083 75,834 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.98 % 14.84 % 14.57 % 14.24 % 14.49 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.02 % 13.99 % 13.71 % 13.37 % 13.60 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.02 % 13.99 % 13.71 % 13.37 % 13.60 % Leverage ratio 10.08 % 10.13 % 10.09 % 9.96 % 10.01 %







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 30,551 $ 9,675 $ 11,885 $ 12,354 $ 10,862 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 17,539 36,110 18,488 10,716 31,833 Securities available for sale, at fair value 128,660 120,983 114,568 119,510 121,202 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 17,086 17,627 18,222 18,828 19,489 Restricted securities, at cost 1,848 1,806 1,806 1,701 1,701 Loans held for sale 621 167 1,098 675 200 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 576,283 569,412 566,341 569,959 545,529 Premises and equipment, net 19,619 19,747 19,946 20,182 20,282 Accrued interest receivable 2,124 2,065 2,053 2,163 2,143 Bank owned life insurance 17,562 17,447 17,324 17,193 17,094 Core deposit intangibles, net 118 170 231 302 382 Other assets 4,401 4,839 5,231 4,801 4,361 Total assets $ 816,412 $ 800,048 $ 777,193 $ 778,384 $ 775,078 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 197,662 $ 189,623 $ 189,797 $ 186,553 $ 189,261 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 407,555 399,255 376,047 385,399 377,673 Time deposits 115,410 117,564 119,777 117,863 117,290 Total deposits $ 720,627 $ 706,442 $ 685,621 $ 689,815 $ 684,224 Other borrowings — — — — 5,000 Subordinated debt 4,987 4,983 4,978 4,974 4,969 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,001 2,125 1,999 1,507 1,878 Total liabilities $ 737,894 $ 722,829 $ 701,877 $ 705,575 $ 705,350 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 6,062 6,212 6,210 6,206 6,204 Surplus 5,899 7,700 7,648 7,566 7,515 Retained earnings 63,741 62,583 60,314 58,268 56,629 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 2,816 724 1,144 769 (620 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 78,518 $ 77,219 $ 75,316 $ 72,809 $ 69,728 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 816,412 $ 800,048 $ 777,193 $ 778,384 $ 775,078 Loan Data Mortgage loans on real estate: Construction and land development $ 40,279 $ 43,164 $ 45,193 $ 46,281 $ 48,948 Secured by farmland 888 900 916 855 883 Secured by 1-4 family residential 230,980 229,438 226,828 225,820 217,527 Other real estate loans 240,486 235,655 232,151 236,515 220,513 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 1,221 1,423 1,461 1,006 806 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 54,287 48,730 49,096 48,347 45,239 Consumer installment loans 9,505 10,400 11,040 11,572 11,890 Deposit overdrafts 238 374 263 208 204 All other loans 3,983 4,262 4,305 4,350 4,465 Total loans $ 581,867 $ 574,346 $ 571,253 $ 574,954 $ 550,475 Allowance for loan losses (5,584 ) (4,934 ) (4,912 ) (4,995 ) (4,946 ) Loans, net $ 576,283 $ 569,412 $ 566,341 $ 569,959 $ 545,529





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 7,203 $ 7,333 $ 7,429 $ 7,200 $ 6,996 Interest income – investments and other 965 973 925 1,014 1,027 Interest expense – deposits (962 ) (1,042 ) (1,089 ) (1,051 ) (922 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased — — (1 ) — — Interest expense – subordinated debt (90 ) (91 ) (90 ) (90 ) (89 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (90 ) (98 ) (103 ) (108 ) (111 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — — — — (2 ) Total net interest income $ 7,026 $ 7,075 $ 7,071 $ 6,965 $ 6,899 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 10 $ 10 $ 9 $ 10 $ 11 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 40 41 43 42 41 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 50 $ 51 $ 52 $ 52 $ 52 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 7,076 $ 7,126 $ 7,123 $ 7,017 $ 6,951

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, and gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.



