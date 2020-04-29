|Series
|RIKV 20 0805
|RIKV 20 1116
|Settlement Date
|05/04/2020
|05/04/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|25,550
|6,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.437
|/
|2.192
|98.883
|/
|2.075
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|30,750
|31,500
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.437
|/
|2.192
|98.883
|/
|2.075
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.486
|/
|2.000
|98.923
|/
|2.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.437
|/
|2.192
|98.883
|/
|2.075
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.462
|/
|2.094
|98.888
|/
|2.065
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.486
|/
|2.000
|98.923
|/
|2.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.428
|/
|2.227
|98.711
|/
|2.398
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.456
|/
|2.117
|98.846
|/
|2.144
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.20
|4.77
