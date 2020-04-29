Series RIKV 20 0805RIKV 20 1116
Settlement Date  05/04/2020  05/04/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  25,550  6,600 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.437  /  2.192  98.883  /  2.075 
Total Number of Bids Received  14  20 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  30,750  31,500 
Total Number of Successful Bids  12  5 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  12  5 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.437  /  2.192  98.883  /  2.075 
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.486  /  2.000  98.923  /  2.000 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.437  /  2.192  98.883  /  2.075 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.462  /  2.094  98.888  /  2.065 
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.486  /  2.000  98.923  /  2.000 
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.428  /  2.227  98.711  /  2.398 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.456  /  2.117  98.846  /  2.144 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.20  4.77 