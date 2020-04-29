Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Vigilance Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device vigilance market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Medical device vigilance system is embraced in the healthcare industry for ensuring the health and safety of patients, healthcare professionals, and other end-users of medical devices. It significantly assists the healthcare industry in reducing adverse events associated with medical devices. Owing to its advantageous factors, the governmental authorities have posed the rules and regulations for increasing the post-market surveillance of medical devices. This, in turn, drives the growth of the global market. Moreover, the rising pharmaceutical and medical device industry in emerging economies, such as China and India, are projected to offer an ample opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global medical device vigilance market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. This is mainly owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and focus of governmental authorities towards the launch of programs for monitoring of medical devices. For instance, in January 2019, Healthcare and Public Health Sector launched the Medical device security and Health IT Joint Security Plan. It is a product lifecycle reference guide for supporting, developing, and deploying cybersecurity technology solutions in the healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable market growth in the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising medical tourism and the presence of a large and diverse patient pool.



The global medical device vigilance market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. Some of the key players of the Bio decontamination market include Greenlight Guru, Oracle Corp., Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., Sparta Systems, Inc., Xybion Corp., ZEINCRO Group, and RELX Inc. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the medical device vigilance market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global medical device vigilance market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.



Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for medical device manufacturers and suppliers, investing companies, OEMs, CROs, BPO service providers, software vendors, IT firms, healthcare organizations, government organizations, regulatory agencies, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global medical device vigilance market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical device vigilance market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Medical Device Vigilance Market by Delivery Mode

5.1.1. On-Demand

5.1.2. On-Premise

5.2. Global Medical Device Vigilance Market by End-User

5.2.1. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.2.2. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.2.3. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AB CUBE

7.2. AssurX, Inc.

7.3. Arena Solutions, Inc.

7.4. EXTEDO GmbH

7.5. Freyr Inc.

7.6. Greenlight Guru

7.7. Jama Software Inc.

7.8. LexisNexis, a division of RELX Inc.

7.9. MasterControl Inc.

7.10. Oracle Corp.

7.11. Panacea Pharma Projects Ltd.

7.12. PvEdge, a division of Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

7.13. Sparta Systems, Inc.

7.14. The Smithers Group Inc.

7.15. Xybion Corp.

7.16. ZEINCRO Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itju4x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900