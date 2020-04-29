Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organ Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes. The global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand among the patients for organ transplantation, growing technological advancement in the medical technologies, increasing investments made for research and development activities by the government, growing public awareness, and advancements made in the medical bionic implant and artificial organ procedures.
A report of more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market, then read this report.
The study includes the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market size and forecast for the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market through 2024, segmented by product, technology, method of fixation, end user, and the region as follows:
Some of the medical bionic implant /artificial organ companies profiled in this report include Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Biomet, Boston Scientific, Cochlear, Edwards Lifesciences, Ekso Bionics, Heartware, Iwalk, Jarvik Heart, Lifenet Health, Med-El Elektromedizinische Gerte, Medtronic, Nano Retina, orthofix, Ossur, Otto Bock Healthcare, Second Sight Medical Products, Sonova Holdings, St. Jude Medical, Sorin, Terumo, Thoratec, Tibion, and Touch Bionics.
Key Features:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market By Products
3.3.1: Vision Bionics
3.3.2: Ear Bionics
3.3.3: Orthopedic Bionics
3.3.4: Heart Bionics
3.3.5: Neural /Brain Bionics
3.3.6: others
3.4: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market By Technology
3.4.1: Mechanical
3.4.2: Electronic
3.5: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market By Method of Fixation
3.5.1: Implantable
3.5.2: Externally Worn
3.6: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by End Use Industry
3.6.1: Hospitals And Clinics
3.6.2: Research And Academic Institutes
3.6.3: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by Region
4.2: North American Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others
4.3: European Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market
4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others
4.4: APAC Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market
4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others
4.5: ROW Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market
4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by Product
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Technology
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Method of Fixation
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by End Use Industry
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Abiomed
7.2: Berlin Heart
7.3: Biomet, Boston Scientific
7.4: Cochlear
7.5: Edwards Lifesciences
7.6: Ekso Bionics
7.7: Heartware
7.8: Iwalk
7.9: Jarvik Heart
7.10: Lifenet Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88bk61
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: