The future of the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, clinics, research and academic institutes. The global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand among the patients for organ transplantation, growing technological advancement in the medical technologies, increasing investments made for research and development activities by the government, growing public awareness, and advancements made in the medical bionic implant and artificial organ procedures.



The study includes the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market size and forecast for the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market through 2024, segmented by product, technology, method of fixation, end user, and the region as follows:



Some of the medical bionic implant /artificial organ companies profiled in this report include Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Biomet, Boston Scientific, Cochlear, Edwards Lifesciences, Ekso Bionics, Heartware, Iwalk, Jarvik Heart, Lifenet Health, Med-El Elektromedizinische Gerte, Medtronic, Nano Retina, orthofix, Ossur, Otto Bock Healthcare, Second Sight Medical Products, Sonova Holdings, St. Jude Medical, Sorin, Terumo, Thoratec, Tibion, and Touch Bionics.



Key Features:



Market size estimates: Global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product, technology, method of fixation, end user, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by product, technology, method of fixation, end user, and region. Regional analysis: Global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical bionic implant /artificial organ in the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for medical bionic implant /artificial organ in the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical bionic implant /artificial organ in the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for medical bionic implant /artificial organ in the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global medical bionic implant /artificial organ market by products(vision bionics, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, neural /brain bionics, heart bionics and others.), technology (mechanical and electronic), method of fixation (implantable and externally worn), end user (hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (ROW))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market? What are the business risks and threats to the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market? What are emerging trends in this medical bionic implant /artificial organ market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market? What are the new developments in the medical bionic implant /artificial organ market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this medical bionic implant /artificial organ market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this medical bionic implant /artificial organ area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this medical bionic implant /artificial organ market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market By Products

3.3.1: Vision Bionics

3.3.2: Ear Bionics

3.3.3: Orthopedic Bionics

3.3.4: Heart Bionics

3.3.5: Neural /Brain Bionics

3.3.6: others

3.4: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market By Technology

3.4.1: Mechanical

3.4.2: Electronic

3.5: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market By Method of Fixation

3.5.1: Implantable

3.5.2: Externally Worn

3.6: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Hospitals And Clinics

3.6.2: Research And Academic Institutes

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by Region

4.2: North American Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others

4.3: European Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others

4.4: APAC Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others

4.5: ROW Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Method of Fixation

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Medical Bionic Implant /Artificial Organs Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Abiomed

7.2: Berlin Heart

7.3: Biomet, Boston Scientific

7.4: Cochlear

7.5: Edwards Lifesciences

7.6: Ekso Bionics

7.7: Heartware

7.8: Iwalk

7.9: Jarvik Heart

7.10: Lifenet Health



