Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period 2019 - 2027. The nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years. Increase in the disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle is attracting consumers to consume nutraceuticals or functional foods in the daily diet. Currently, a healthy gut system is a major concern among health-conscious consumers.



Functional food enrich with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients are consumed for maintaining gut health. Additionally, functional foods help to reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and also provide physiological benefits. Consumers prefer to consume nutraceuticals rather than pharmaceutical drugs to prevent various diseases. The current trend among consumers to take preventive action to minimize the possibility of chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson's diseases further boost the demand for nutraceuticals.



Based on the type, the nutraceuticals market has been segmented into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment led the nutraceuticals market in 2018. Functional foods are food that provides us with enhanced health and performance by the introduction of ingredients that they lack naturally or the modification of the ingredients that are present. To increase nutritional content of daily food products they are fortified with several types of functional ingredients such as carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics, and vitamins. Wide applications of these ingredients for weight management, sports nutrition, immunity, clinical nutrition digestive health and cardio health among others has attracted consumers towards functional foods. Rising consumer awareness regarding their health, increase in disposable coupled with increasing demand for fortified food and beverage has influenced the growth of this segment positively.



Nutraceuticals are defined as health supplements which helps to improve health, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, or support the structure or function of the body. The demand for nutraceuticals have subsequently gone up owing to increasing use of health and wellbeing products in day to day life to improve overall health. North America held the largest share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018 and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The nutraceuticals market in this region is primarily being driven by the rising health concerns and increase in disposable income of consumer.



Countries such as US, Canada and Mexico are witnessing an upsurge in consumer spending on health and wellbeing products which provides ample opportunities for the key nutraceuticals market players. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer owing to busy and hectic lifestyles has generated the demand for the nutraceuticals in the region. With the increasing health-related awareness among the consumer, the need for nutraceuticals in the region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of dietary supplements in the region, particularly in US also aids to North American nutraceuticals market.



Some of the players present in the global nutraceuticals market are Amway, The Nature's Bounty Co., Nestle SA, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Abbott, Danone S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC among others.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global nutraceuticals market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

1.3.2 Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

1.3.3 Nutraceuticals Market, by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Nutraceuticals Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Nutraceuticals Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers

5.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Regulations Related to Dietary Supplements and Functional Food

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in Demand for Nutraceuticals in Pet Food

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Spectrum of Nutraceuticals in Sports Nutrition

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Nutraceuticals Market- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Nutraceuticals Market Overview

6.2 Global Nutraceuticals Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Nutraceuticals Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Nutraceuticals Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Functional Food

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Functional Food Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Functional Beverages

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Functional Beverages Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Dietary supplements

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Dietary Supplements Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Nutraceuticals Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Nutraceuticals Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 General Wellness

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global General Wellness Nutraceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Beauty and Anti-Aging

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Beauty and Anti-Aging Nutraceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Weight Management

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Weight Management Nutraceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Digestive Health

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Digestive Health Nutraceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Sports and Energy

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Global Sports and Energy Nutraceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Nutraceuticals Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Nutraceuticals Market

9.3 North America Nutraceuticals Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Europe Nutraceuticals Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.6 Middle East And Africa Nutraceuticals Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.7 South America Nutraceuticals Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Strategy and Business Planning

10.2 Product news

10.3 Mergers, Acquisition and Joint ventures



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Amway

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 The Nature's Bounty Co.

11.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

11.4 General Mills, Inc.

11.5 Kellogg Co.

11.6 Abbott

11.7 Nestle SA

11.8 Danone S.A.

11.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

11.10 Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsdvj7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900