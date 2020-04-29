Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Eluting Balloon Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug-eluting balloon market is expected to reach US$ 1,870.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 516.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027.



The key factors accounting for the growth of market include significant increase in vascular disease incidences, growing product innovations and rising geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to high cost of procedures and products and stringent regulations for approval during the forecast period.



The drug-eluting balloon market comprises various market leaders and emerging players. Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, and Royal Philips (a part of Koninklijke Philips N.V) are among the market leaders, while there are various emerging players operating in the market. These companies are engaged in the constant development of various medical devices. They have developed these products further to ensure their sustenance in the global market. For instance, in November 2019, Medtronic received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its In.Pact AV drug-coated balloon used in the treatment of failing arteriovenous (AV) access in patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), undergoing dialysis. Similarly, Royal Philips has launched two new balloons to its Stellarex portfolio of 0.035-inch, low-dose, drug-coated balloons; the additions include 200mm and 150mm Stellarex 0.035-inch low-dose drug-coated balloons. The products have received FDA approval for the treatment of de novo and restenotic lesions in native superficial femoral or popliteal arteries in upper legs.



Such launches of innovative products by market leaders and new players are driving the growth of the drug-eluting balloon market. This is mainly attributed to the fact that these products have expanded treatment options for physicians to treat peripheral artery diseases (PADs), cardiovascular conditions, and renal artery conditions, and so on.



The drug-eluting balloon market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as coronary drug eluting balloons, peripheral drug eluting balloons and other product types. Based on end user the market is segmented as hospitals, cath labs & cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the drug-eluting balloon market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global drug-eluting balloon market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - By End User

1.3.3 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - By Geography



2. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Drug-Eluting Balloon- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe Drug-Eluting Balloon Market- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Significantly Rising Vascular Disease Incidences

5.1.2 Growing Product Innovations and Launches

5.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Procedures and Products

5.2.2 Stringent Regulations For Approval

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Use of Drug-eluting Balloons Over Drug Eluting Stents

5.4 Current Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of DCB Therapy

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Positioning Of Key Players



7. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Coronary Drug-Eluting Balloons

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Coronary Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloons

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Other Product Types

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Other Product Types Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Cath Labs and Cardiac Centers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Cath Labs & Cardiac Centers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

9.2 Europe Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

9.5 South and Central America Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027



10. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies In The Drug-Eluting Balloon Market, 2016-2019

10.3 Developments

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Growth Strategies In The Drug-Eluting Balloon Market, 2016-2019



11. Drug-Eluting Balloon Market-Key Company Profiles

11.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.2 Concept Medical Inc.

11.3 Opto Circuits (India) Limited (Eurocor Tech GmbH)

11.4 Terumo Corporation

11.5 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

11.6 Innvolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

11.7 Medtronic Plc

11.8 BD

11.9 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.10 Cook Medical

11.11 B. Braun Melsungen AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lt7o4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900