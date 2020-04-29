FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced a new upcoming webinar, “ How to Scale Up Your Applications if COVID-19 Is Causing a Dramatic Spike for Your Business .” The webinar will help companies faced with major increases in business understand how in-memory computing can help them solve these challenges rapidly and efficiently by improving the performance of their business applications. The webinar is Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PDT and will be presented by GridGain CTO Nikita Ivanov.



“Companies in industries such as ecommerce, logistics, online learning, food delivery and online business collaboration are experiencing huge spikes in business due to the response to COVID-19. These spikes are straining the performance limits of their customer-facing and internal applications,” said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. “Many businesses have found that deploying an in-memory data grid is the fastest and least disruptive approach to speeding up and scaling out their applications. This webinar will provide essential information and guidance on features and deployment best practices for in-memory data grids such as Apache Ignite and GridGain.”

During the webinar, Ivanov will introduce attendees to the speed and scalability benefits of Apache Ignite, a proven open source project with nearly 15 million cumulative downloads and Docker pulls. Ivanov will discuss getting started with Apache Ignite and how database teams can leverage key benefits such as ANSI-99 SQL and ACID transactions support. He will also cover deployment options, helpful tools and resources, and places where application designers can go for help. By the end of this webinar, attendees will know how to get started deploying an in-memory data grid so they can solve their immediate application performance challenges and prepare their businesses for a vastly different post-COVID-19 world.

Webinar Details:

Title: How to Scale Up Your Applications if COVID-19 is Causing a Dramatic Spike for Your Business Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. PDT (-07:00) 1:00 p.m. EDT (-04:00)

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

