According to latest report “United States Municipal Solid Waste Management Market by Source (Residential, Commercial {Hospitals, Offices & Institutions, Hotels}), Treatment (Open Dumping, Disposal {Landfill, Recycling, Incineration/Combustion, Composting & AD}), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Plastic, Food, Wood, Textile, Yard Trimmings), Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the U.S. market valuation of municipal solid waste management will reach $16 billion by 2026.

The market growth is attributed to increasing waste generation on account of rising urban population index. Furthermore, governmental efforts to curb the effect of untreated waste on health & safety of the population will propel the industry growth.

U.S. municipal solid waste management market will witness a strong growth from residential sector owing to the rising consumer spending on manufactured & packaged goods. In addition, introduction of multiple government mandates to reduce the adverse effect of illegal dumping of the trash generated will further propel the market growth.

The waste treatment market from open dumping is set to decline substantially on account of introduction of stringent regulations by respective state governments. The introduction of advance waste treatment methods in recycling, will diminish the open dumping activities across the region.

U.S. municipal solid waste management market from Pacific states is anticipated to grow on account of increasing commercial establishments. The strong presence of commercial centers most notably from the hospitality sector will drive the market demand across the country. In addition, the increasing investments toward the development of new commercial establishment & facilities including retail centers, offices, and hotels amongst others will further augment the industry landscape.

Growing demand for metallic hardware & products across the region will propel waste management industry from metal waste. Ferrous metals being non-biodegradable, act as a toxic agent for micro-organisms, thus requiring a more efficient waste management technology than landfill. As a result, for demand for advanced waste treatment technologies, most notably recycling for effective waste disposal of metal waste will drive the U.S. municipal waste management market.

Some major findings of the United States municipal solid waste management market report include:

Ongoing transition toward sustainable solid waste management practices from traditional landfilling is a prominent factor driving the market demand.

Ecological viability of treatment methods including recycling, combustion, anaerobic digestion amongst others, is set to escalate the technology demand.

Major players operating across the U.S. municipal solid waste management market includes, Xcel Energy, Inc., Recology, Wheelabrator technologies, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Sims metal management, Veolia Environnement SA, and Waste Management, Inc.

Clean energy generated by the combustion of waste generated will drive the industry growth significantly during the forecast timeframe.





