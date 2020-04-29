PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
Q1-2020 Financial Highlights
Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp said:
“Net income during 2019 was negatively impacted by the challenging nature of the interest rate environment and costs required to initiate our expansion into New York City. We are pleased with the progress we have made in the early stages of 2020 to control expenses and improve profitability. In addition, the net interest margin improved quarter to quarter for the first time in two years. Republic Bank will continue to be a source of strength for the community as we work through the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. As a leader in the SBA PPP Loan Program, we are positioned for strong growth in loans and deposits driven by the new relationships we have developed through this program.”
Over the last several weeks the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign has shifted its focus to serve the needs of small businesses in our community. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) included in the CARES Act authorized financial institutions to make loans to companies that have been impacted by the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Republic responded by quickly developing a process to accept applications for the program not only from its valued small business customers, but from non-customers throughout the community as well.
PPP Loan Program Highlights
Republic Bank has actively participated in the SBA PPP Loan Program by accepting applications for existing and new customers.
As of April 28, 2020 Republic has:
We will continue to submit applications to the SBA for approval until the second round of funding is depleted.
More than 25% of the applications that we obtained SBA approval on were for small businesses that were not existing customers of Republic Bank. Our participation in this program has already resulted in many new business accounts expanding the Power of RED!
Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:
“We have consistently stated that it is our goal to deliver best in class service across all delivery channels…..in-store, by phone, online and mobile options....as we strive to create new FANS each and every day. Our commitment to assist small businesses during this unprecedented time of need reinforces our unwavering dedication to this goal. I could not be more proud of the effort that our team has put forth to provide access to financial assistance to businesses most affected by the coronavirus and the current state of our economy.”
COVID-19 Response Efforts
The Republic Bank management team has taken a number of steps to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus and to assist our customers, employees and other members of the community during this pandemic crisis. In addition to other actions, we have:
Loss Mitigation and Loan Portfolio Analysis
Management has taken a proactive approach to analyze and prepare for the potential challenges to be faced as the effects of the economic shutdown begin to unfold. A detailed analysis of loan concentrations and segments that may represent the areas of highest risk has been prepared. Our commercial lending team has initiated contact with a majority of our loan customers to discuss the impact that this pandemic crisis has had on their businesses to date and the expected ramifications that could be felt in the future. We have initiated payment deferrals for all customers that have an immediate need for assistance.
We believe the combination of ongoing communication with our customers, loan payment deferrals, increased focus on risk management practices, and access to government programs such as the PPP Program should help mitigate potential future period losses. At this time we do expect the provision for loan losses and charge-offs to increase in the coming quarters, but more time is needed to fully understand the magnitude and length of the economic downturn and the full impact on our loan portfolio.
Financial Summary for the Period Ended March 31, 2020
A summary of the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 can be found in the following tables:
|($ in millions, except per share data)
|03/31/20
|03/31/19
|YOY
Change
|12/31/19
|QTD
Change
|Assets
|$
|3,300
|$
|2,805
|18
|%
|$
|3,341
|(1
|%)
|Loans
|1,882
|1,477
|27
|%
|1,748
|8
|%
|Deposits
|2,944
|2,479
|19
|%
|2,999
|(2
|%)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|03/31/20
|12/31/19
|Change
|03/31/20
|03/31/19
|Change
|Total Revenue
|$
|33.8
|$
|32.1
|5
|%
|$
|33.8
|$
|30.5
|11
|%
|Net Income (Loss)
|(0.6
|)
|(2.5
|)
|76
|%
|(0.6
|)
|0.4
|(239
|%)
|Net Income (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|75
|%
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.01
|(200
|%)
|Net Interest Margin
|2.76
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.76
|%
|3.00
|%
Income Statement
The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):
|Three Months Ended
|03/31/20
|12/31/19
|% Change
|03/31/19
|% Change
|Net Interest Income
|$
|20,754
|$
|19,914
|4
|%
|$
|19,140
|8
|%
|Non-interest Income
|6,545
|5,213
|26
|%
|4,945
|32
|%
|Provision for Loan Losses
|950
|1,155
|(18
|%)
|300
|217
|%
|Non-interest Expense
|27,272
|27,488
|(1
|%)
|23,267
|17
|%
|Income (Loss) Before Taxes
|(923
|)
|(3,516
|)
|74
|%
|518
|(278
|%)
|Provision (Benefit) for Taxes
|(330
|)
|(1,031
|)
|68
|%
|92
|(459
|%)
|Net Income (Loss)
|(593
|)
|(2,485
|)
|76
|%
|426
|(239
|%)
|Net Income (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|75
|%
|$
|0.01
|(200
|%)
We reported a net loss of $593 thousand, or ($0.01) per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $426 thousand, or $0.01 per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2019.
Interest income increased by $1.8 million, or 7%, to $27.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the Company’s “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. Interest expense increased by $150 thousand, or 2%, to $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. We experienced margin compression throughout 2019 as a result of the flattening of the yield curve. The net interest margin for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 decreased by 24 basis points to 2.76% compared to 3.00% for the three month period ended March 31, 2019. However, for the first time in over two years the net interest margin has increased on a quarter to quarter basis.
Non-interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 32%, to $6.5 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4.9 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2019. The increase is attributable to higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts, mortgage banking income driven by mortgage loan originations, gains on sales of SBA loans, along with gains on the sale of investment securities.
Non-interest expenses increased by 17%, to $27.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $23.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The growth in expenses were mainly caused by an increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by annual merit increases along with increased staffing levels related to our growth and expansion strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses associated with the growth strategy also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses. During 2019 we began to incur costs related to our entrance into New York City as we initiated our expansion into this new market. We hired a management and lending team and commenced rent payments for the build out of our store locations. We opened our first two stores in New York during the latter part of 2019. These stores have begun to generate loans and deposits resulting in revenue to support our expansion initiative there.
The benefit for income taxes was $330 thousand for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to a provision for income taxes in the amount of $92 thousand for the three month period ended March 31, 2019.
Balance Sheet
The major components of the balance sheet are as follows (dollars in thousands):
|
Description
|
03/31/20
|
03/31/19
|% Change
|
12/31/19
|% Change
|Total assets
|$
|3,300,416
|$
|2,805,060
|18
|%
|$
|3,341,290
|(1
|%)
|Total loans (net)
|1,871,820
|1,469,186
|27
|%
|1,738,929
|8
|%
|Total deposits
|2,944,479
|2,478,953
|19
|%
|2,999,163
|(2
|%)
Total assets increased by $495.4 million, or 18%, as of March 31, 2020 when compared to March 31, 2019. Deposits grew by $465.5 million to $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2020 compared to $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2019. The number of deposit accounts has grown by 25% during the past twelve months. The strong growth in assets, loans and deposits has been driven by the addition of new stores and the successful execution of the Company’s aggressive growth strategy referred to as “The Power of Red is Back.”
Deposits
Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):
|
Description
|
03/31/20
|
03/31/19
|
% Change
|
12/31/19
|
% Change
|1st Qtr 2020 Cost of Funds
|Demand noninterest-bearing
|$
|676,482
|$
|525,645
|29
|%
|$
|661,431
|2
|%
|0.00
|%
|Demand interest-bearing
|1,276,816
|1,101,129
|16
|%
|1,352,360
|(6
|%)
|1.03
|%
|Money market and savings
|768,550
|691,351
|11
|%
|761,793
|(1
|%)
|0.95
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|222,631
|160,828
|38
|%
|223,579
|-
|%
|2.17
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|2,944,479
|$
|2,478,953
|19
|%
|$
|2,999,163
|(2
|%)
|0.87
|%
Deposits increased to $2.9 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 as we move forward with our growth strategy to increase the number of stores and expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on high levels of customer service and convenience and drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 29%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy.
Lending
Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):
|
Description
|
03/31/20
|% of Total
|
03/31/19
|% of Total
|
12/31/19
|% of Total
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|241,754
|13
|%
|$
|204,637
|14
|%
|$
|223,906
|13
|%
|Owner occupied real estate
|436,499
|23
|%
|376,845
|26
|%
|424,400
|24
|%
|Commercial real estate
|668,462
|36
|%
|527,004
|36
|%
|613,631
|35
|%
|Construction and land development
|144,215
|8
|%
|124,124
|8
|%
|121,395
|7
|%
|Residential mortgage
|287,425
|15
|%
|151,748
|10
|%
|263,444
|15
|%
|Consumer and other
|103,682
|5
|%
|92,728
|6
|%
|101,419
|6
|%
|Gross loans
|$
|1,882,037
|100
|%
|$
|1,477,086
|100
|%
|$
|1,748,195
|100
|%
Gross loans increased by $405 million, or 27%, to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2019 as a result of the steady flow in quality loan demand over the last twelve months and continued success with the relationship banking model. The Company experienced strong growth across all loan categories.
Asset Quality
The Company’s asset quality ratios are highlighted below:
|Three Months Ended
|03/31/20
|12/31/19
|03/31/19
|Non-performing assets / capital and reserves
|6
|%
|5
|%
|7
|%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.60
|%
|Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.28
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / gross loans
|0.54
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.53
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
|72
|%
|75
|%
|74
|%
The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.46% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.60% at March 31, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 6% at March 31, 2020 compared to 7% at March 31, 2019 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets over the last 12 months.
Capital
The Company’s capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were as follows:
|Actual
03/31/20
Bancorp
|Actual
03/31/20
Bank
|Regulatory
Guidelines
“Well Capitalized”
|Leverage Ratio
|7.67
|%
|7.38
|%
|5.00
|%
|Common Equity Ratio
|10.81
|%
|10.88
|%
|6.50
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital
|11.30
|%
|10.88
|%
|8.00
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital
|11.76
|%
|11.33
|%
|10.00
|%
|Tangible Common Equity
|7.50
|%
|7.40
|%
|n/a
Total shareholders’ equity increased to $252 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $248 million at March 31, 2019. Book value per common share increased to $4.28 at March 31, 2020 compared to $4.22 per share at March 31, 2019.
Analyst and Investor Call
An analyst and investor call will be held on the following date and time:
|Date:
|April 29, 2020
|Time:
|11:00am (EDT)
|From the U.S. dial:
|(866) 294-4838 [US Toll Free] or
|(847) 944-7303 [US Toll]
|Participant Pin:
|8965 841#
|An operator will assist you in joining the call.
About Republic Bank
Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty stores located in Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases and pandemics; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “would be,” “could be,” “should be,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect” and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.
Source: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Contact: Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO
(215) 735-4422
|Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|32,581
|$
|41,928
|$
|31,511
|Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
|23,936
|126,391
|54,394
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|56,517
|168,319
|85,905
|Securities - Available for sale
|497,511
|539,042
|287,694
|Securities - Held to maturity
|611,914
|644,842
|742,435
|Restricted stock
|2,746
|2,746
|2,097
|Total investment securities
|1,112,171
|1,186,630
|1,032,226
|Loans held for sale
|16,820
|13,349
|15,742
|Loans receivable
|1,882,037
|1,748,195
|1,477,086
|Allowance for loan losses
|(10,217
|)
|(9,266
|)
|(7,900
|)
|Net loans
|1,871,820
|1,738,929
|1,469,186
|Premises and equipment
|119,893
|116,956
|94,390
|Other real estate owned
|1,144
|1,730
|6,088
|Other assets
|122,051
|115,377
|101,523
|Total Assets
|$
|3,300,416
|$
|3,341,290
|$
|2,805,060
|LIABILITIES
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|676,482
|$
|661,431
|$
|525,645
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,267,997
|2,337,732
|1,953,308
|Total deposits
|2,944,479
|2,999,163
|2,478,953
|Subordinated debt
|11,267
|11,265
|11,260
|Other liabilities
|92,554
|81,694
|66,462
|Total Liabilities
|3,048,300
|3,092,122
|2,556,675
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock - $0.01 par value
|594
|594
|593
|Additional paid-in capital
|272,639
|272,039
|270,155
|Accumulated deficit
|(12,809
|)
|(12,216
|)
|(8,290
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(3,725
|)
|(3,725
|)
|(3,725
|)
|Stock held by deferred compensation plan
|(183
|)
|(183
|)
|(183
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,400
|)
|(7,341
|)
|(10,165
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|252,116
|249,168
|248,385
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|3,300,416
|$
|3,341,290
|$
|2,805,060
|Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|20,173
|$
|19,421
|$
|17,800
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
|6,821
|6,531
|7,383
|Interest on other interest earning assets
|289
|940
|336
|Total interest income
|27,283
|26,892
|25,519
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on deposits
|6,425
|6,869
|6,014
|Interest on borrowed funds
|104
|109
|365
|Total interest expense
|6,529
|6,978
|6,379
|Net interest income
|20,754
|19,914
|19,140
|Provision for loan losses
|950
|1,155
|300
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|19,804
|18,759
|18,840
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|2,064
|2,091
|1,612
|Mortgage banking income
|2,458
|2,077
|2,220
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|649
|594
|502
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|841
|-
|322
|Other non-interest income
|533
|451
|289
|Total non-interest income
|6,545
|5,213
|4,945
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,381
|13,510
|12,359
|Occupancy and equipment
|5,297
|5,077
|4,015
|Legal and professional fees
|930
|1,036
|707
|Foreclosed real estate
|282
|456
|337
|Regulatory assessments and related fees
|630
|324
|421
|Other operating expenses
|6,752
|7,085
|5,428
|Total non-interest expense
|27,272
|27,488
|23,267
|Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(923
|)
|(3,516
|)
|518
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(330
|)
|(1,031
|)
|92
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(593
|)
|$
|(2,485
|)
|$
|426
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.01
|Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.01
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|58,848
|58,843
|58,805
|Diluted
|58,848
|58,843
|59,587
|Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
|Average Balances and Net Interest Income
|(unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Interest
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Federal funds sold and other
|interest-earning assets
|$
|81,339
|$
|289
|1.43
|%
|$
|228,292
|$
|940
|1.63
|%
|$
|55,369
|$
|336
|2.46
|%
|Securities
|1,156,504
|6,826
|2.36
|%
|1,090,736
|6,539
|2.40
|%
|1,085,910
|7,420
|2.73
|%
|Loans receivable
|1,808,382
|20,319
|4.52
|%
|1,658,917
|19,538
|4.67
|%
|1,468,640
|17,911
|4.95
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,046,225
|27,434
|3.62
|%
|2,977,945
|27,017
|3.60
|%
|2,609,919
|25,667
|3.99
|%
|Other assets
|260,829
|261,875
|190,855
|Total assets
|$
|3,307,054
|$
|3,239,820
|$
|2,800,774
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand non interest-bearing
|$
|644,601
|$
|619,075
|$
|512,172
|Demand interest-bearing
|1,337,646
|3,421
|1.03
|%
|1,309,205
|3,725
|1.13
|%
|1,113,758
|3,938
|1.43
|%
|Money market & savings
|752,510
|1,783
|0.95
|%
|745,707
|1,902
|1.01
|%
|675,506
|1,452
|0.87
|%
|Time deposits
|226,185
|1,221
|2.17
|%
|222,116
|1,242
|2.22
|%
|153,832
|624
|1.65
|%
|Total deposits
|2,960,942
|6,425
|0.87
|%
|2,896,103
|6,869
|0.94
|%
|2,455,268
|6,014
|0.99
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,316,341
|6,425
|1.12
|%
|2,277,028
|6,869
|1.20
|%
|1,943,096
|6,014
|1.26
|%
|Other borrowings
|11,952
|104
|3.50
|%
|11,264
|109
|3.84
|%
|46,969
|365
|3.15
|%
|.
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,328,293
|6,529
|1.13
|%
|2,288,292
|6,978
|1.21
|%
|1,990,065
|6,379
|1.30
|%
|Total deposits and
|other borrowings
|2,972,894
|6,529
|0.88
|%
|2,907,367
|6,978
|0.95
|%
|2,502,237
|6,379
|1.03
|%
|Non interest-bearing liabilities
|84,211
|82,515
|52,037
|Shareholders' equity
|249,949
|249,938
|246,500
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|3,307,054
|$
|3,239,820
|$
|2,800,774
|Net interest income
|$
|20,905
|$
|20,039
|$
|19,288
|Net interest spread
|2.49
|%
|2.39
|%
|2.69
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.76
|%
|2.67
|%
|3.00
|%
|Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.
|Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
|Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|9,266
|$
|8,467
|$
|8,615
|Provision charged to operating expense
|950
|1,155
|300
|10,216
|9,622
|8,915
|Recoveries on loans charged-off:
|Commercial
|17
|5
|1
|Consumer
|6
|2
|1
|Total recoveries
|23
|7
|2
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial
|-
|(354
|)
|(929
|)
|Consumer
|(22
|)
|(9
|)
|(88
|)
|Total charged-off
|(22
|)
|(363
|)
|(1,017
|)
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|1
|(356
|)
|(1,015
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|10,217
|$
|9,266
|$
|7,900
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries as a percentage
|of average loans outstanding
|(0.00
|%)
|0.09
|%
|0.28
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage
|of period-end loans
|0.54
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.53
|%
|Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
|Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets
|(unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial real estate
|$
|12,060
|$
|10,569
|$
|10,180
|$
|7,545
|$
|8,096
|Consumer and other
|2,125
|1,844
|1,743
|1,777
|836
|Total non-accrual loans
|14,185
|12,413
|11,923
|9,322
|8,932
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|and still accruing
|-
|-
|129
|-
|1,744
|Total non-performing loans
|14,185
|12,413
|12,052
|9,322
|10,676
|Other real estate owned
|1,144
|1,730
|6,653
|6,406
|6,088
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|15,329
|$
|14,143
|$
|18,705
|$
|15,728
|$
|16,764
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.75
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.72
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.60
|%
|Non-performing loan coverage
|72.03
|%
|74.65
|%
|70.25
|%
|86.42
|%
|74.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage
|of total period-end loans
|0.54
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.53
|%
|Non-performing assets / capital plus
|allowance for loan losses
|5.84
|%
|5.47
|%
|7.21
|%
|6.06
|%
|6.54
|%
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
Logo.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: