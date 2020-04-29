‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced it has teamed-up with Sunlogics, a full-service residential solar installer that delivers custom-made solar solutions to customers in Belgium.



Sunlogics, with headquarters in Dilsen-Stokkem, Belgium has installed more than 30MW of residential solar, enough to power ten thousand families in Limburg, Antwerp and Brabant. The company has chosen Enphase as its exclusive microinverter supplier using Enphase IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters for the SunPower® P-Series modules. In addition, Sunlogics’ residential solar systems are outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“Our residential customers who purchase a solar system using Enphase microinverters are looking at the long term,” said Daniel Vanwetswinkel, CEO at Sunlogics. “When we meet with prospective customers, we are able to validate their potential return on investment by choosing Enphase microinverters. While an installation with string inverters might seem less expensive, the requirement to replace them after twelve years means the price advantage is lost. Enphase microinverters are backed with a 25-year limited warranty, making them more cost-effective.”

IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

“We are pleased that Sunlogics, after previously using a competitive solution, chose Enphase microinverters for use in the SunPower® P-Series modules,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our collaboration is beneficial for both companies, as we share a commitment to providing high-quality solutions and a superior customer experience.”

