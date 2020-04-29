Dallas, TX , April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the current lockdown in place, working from home is the new norm. However, for attorneys and other professionals in the legal field, it’s impossible to meet clients in your private home. Many areas of practice require that you keep your home and work life separate. Additionally, it’s difficult to maintain your firm's image of professionalism if you bring clients into your home. With a coworking space, you can meet with clients in a professional environment without compromising the privacy of your home.

Dallas-based coworking for lawyers at Campbell Center makes finding a place to work from easy. You can visit our website page dedicated to aspiring attorneys and other professionals who are facing numerous distractions, from noise to family members to an ever-expanding to-do list of household tasks. When you’re trying to work, it’s difficult to ignore the dirty dishes you need to clean or a family member who wants lunch. Click the link and let us call you.

Key benefits at Venture X Dallas Campbell Center Include:





24/7 Keycard Access. You can custom-build your work schedule to fit the needs of yourself and your clients. Whether you prefer to start your day nice and early so you can get home to your family in the afternoon, or you need to work into the night to wrap a case, you have secure, safe access to the building around the clock.

Cinematic View Of The Dallas Skyline. See the city from its best angle, right from the comfort of your office.

Ultra-Modern Interior Design. Fully furnished offices and shared areas will boost productivity and impress clients.

Prestigious Dallas Location Right Next To 75NW. Skip the frustration of downtown Dallas traffic jams with a convenient, prestigious location located next to the highway and several DART stops, plus convenient surface-level parking.

State-Of-The-Art Podcast And Video Recording Facilities are available onsite, in addition to high-tech, spacious conference rooms, gourmet cafe good, and a fitness center.





Venture X workspace for lawyers offers a collaborative workspace for solo attorneys and small to mid size law firms who want to leverage law firm brand building. Come visit with us, where we can meet and build a community together.





