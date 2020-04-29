Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market by Type, Ingredient and Distribution Channel: Asia-Pacific Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nutrition is one of the most significant factors that influences a child's development and growth. The baby infant formula market comprises a diversified range of products from various infant formulas to baby food products. Baby infant formula is produced for feeding babies and infants, which are usually under 12 month of age and also it is prepared from liquid or powder. Baby infant formula facilitates healthy growth & development of babies, improves cognitive performance, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.



Dietary practices regarding baby food have evolved over the years. In addition, increased awareness has been witnessed among consumers about the importance of adequate nutrition for healthy growth of infants. This has boosted numerous brands to upgrade the nutritional components in their baby food products by adding functional and organic ingredients, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market.



Furthermore, the demand for dried baby food has considerably increased over the years, due to rise in awareness about the benefits offered by infant formula such as it is free from artificial hormones & toxic pesticides and is highly nutritious. Moreover, prolonged shelf life of dried baby food products, changes in socio-economic factors, and improvement in standard of living due to considerable increase in disposable income are the key factors that augment the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market. Increase in female working professionals, short maternity leave period, and time constraints for home food preparation have further fueled the adoption of baby infant formula products.



Organic baby food sector is the registers the highest growth in the food industry, and is gaining a steady share in the retail market, due to changes in purchasing behavior pattern among the consumers. In addition, the preference for organic and clean-labelled products has increased significantly, owing to rise in health consciousness among consumers. However stringent quality checks and strict mandates by the government and food departments have posed major restraints for the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market.



The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and country. By type, the market is categorized into infant milk, follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. Depending on ingredient, it is classified into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into hypermarket, supermarket, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter store, e-commerce, and others.



The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).



Key Benefits



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market analysis from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the infant nutrition market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key findings of the study:



On the basis of type, the infant milk segment dominated the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Depending on ingredient, the carbohydrate segment accounted for highest share in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket segment was the major shareholder during the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula forecast period, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Country wise, China exhibited the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market share in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Market Evolution/Industry Roadmap

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Industry/Market

3.4. Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Innovative Packaging To Influence Buying Behavior

3.5.1.2. Rise In Disposable Income

3.5.1.3. Increase In Awareness Toward Adequate Nutrition

3.5.1.4. Busy Consumer Lifestyle

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increase In Breastfeeding Due To Government Initiatives

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Surge In Preference For Organic Infant Formula Food

3.5.3.2. Increase In Use of Goat Milk In Baby Infant Formula

3.5.3.3. Addition of PrebIoTic And ProbIoTics In Infant Food



4. Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market, By Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Asia-Pacific

4.2. Infant Milk

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Follow-On Milk

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3.4. Specialty Baby Milk

4.3.5. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.6. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.3.7. Market Analysis, By Country

4.4. Growing-Up Milk

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country



5. Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market, By Ingrdient

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Ingredient

5.2. Carbohydrate

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

5.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Fat

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

5.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.4. Protein

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

5.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.5. Minerals

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

5.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.6. Vitamins

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

5.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

5.7.3. Market Analysis, By Country



6. Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Distribution Channel

6.2. Hypermarket

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

6.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

6.3. Supermarket

6.5. Specialty Stores

6.6. Hard Discounter Store

6.7. E-Commerce

6.8. Others



7. Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market, By Country

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Asia-Pacific

7.1.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.1.3. Market Analysis By Country

7.1.3.1. China

7.1.3.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.1.3.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Ingredient

7.1.3.1.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Distribution Channel

7.1.3.2. India

7.1.3.3. South Korea

7.1.3.4. Japan

7.1.3.5. Philippines

7.1.3.6. Indonesia

7.1.3.7. Australia

7.1.3.8. New Zealand

7.1.3.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Product Mapping

8.2. Competitive Dashboard

8.3. Competitive Heatmap



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business Performance

9.1.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.2. Arla Foods Amba (Arla)

9.3. Campbell Soup Company

9.4. Dana Dairy Group Ltd.

9.5. Danone

9.6. Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Gcmmf)

9.7. Nestle S.A.

9.8. Perrigo Company Plc

9.9. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

9.10. The Kraft Heinz Company



