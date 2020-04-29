Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Computers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Computers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Fixed Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed Wing Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$131 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$130.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Wing Aircraft will reach a market size of US$331.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$487.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

SAAB AB

Safran

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Avionics: The Lifeline of Aircraft

Communications

Monitoring

Fuel Systems

Navigation

Collision Avoidance Systems

Aircraft Flight Control System

Weather Systems

Flight Recorders

Aircraft Management Systems

Computers in Aviation Sector

Flight Management System (FMS): Introduction

Ground Based Computer Systems

Fly-By-Wire / On-Board Systems

Structural and Aerodynamic Analysis Computing

Flight Control in Fixed Wing Aircrafts

Flight Control in Rotary Wing Aircraft

Flight Control in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Aircraft Computers: Market Overview

US, The Largest Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Computers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aviation and Disruptive Technologies: Revolutionizing the Sector

Autopilot Technology Assisting Pilots in Every Aspect of Flight

Select Innovations in the Aircraft Technology Arena

Fly by Wire Technology

Glass Cockpit/Head Up Display

Computerization of the Cockpit

Synthetic Vision Display in Cockpit

GPS for Navigation

Internet Connectivity and Entertainment Enroute

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Technology for Collision Avoidance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



