The Aircraft Computers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Fixed Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed Wing Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$131 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$130.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Wing Aircraft will reach a market size of US$331.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$487.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Cobham PLC
  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Esterline Technologies Corporation
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • SAAB AB
  • Safran
  • Thales Group
  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Avionics: The Lifeline of Aircraft
  • Communications
  • Monitoring
  • Fuel Systems
  • Navigation
  • Collision Avoidance Systems
  • Aircraft Flight Control System
  • Weather Systems
  • Flight Recorders
  • Aircraft Management Systems
  • Computers in Aviation Sector
  • Flight Management System (FMS): Introduction
  • Ground Based Computer Systems
  • Fly-By-Wire / On-Board Systems
  • Structural and Aerodynamic Analysis Computing
  • Flight Control in Fixed Wing Aircrafts
  • Flight Control in Rotary Wing Aircraft
  • Flight Control in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
  • Aircraft Computers: Market Overview
  • US, The Largest Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Aircraft Computers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Aviation and Disruptive Technologies: Revolutionizing the Sector
  • Autopilot Technology Assisting Pilots in Every Aspect of Flight
  • Select Innovations in the Aircraft Technology Arena
  • Fly by Wire Technology
  • Glass Cockpit/Head Up Display
  • Computerization of the Cockpit
  • Synthetic Vision Display in Cockpit
  • GPS for Navigation
  • Internet Connectivity and Entertainment Enroute
  • Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Technology for Collision Avoidance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

