Date:   29 April 2020 

1. Name of applicant:  Irish Continental Group plc
2. Name of scheme:  ICG Share Option Plans
3. Period of return:  From:  18 October 2019  to  17 April 2020
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,082,000 ICG Units
5. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
 

Nil
6. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 55,000
7. Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,027,000 ICG Units


Name of contact: Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700