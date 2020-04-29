Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refinery Catalyst Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Refinery catalysts are chemical substances that are predominantly used in petroleum refineries. They help to alter the rate of chemical reactions and enhance the quality of gasoline products (transforming into clean fuel) produced through processes such as fluid catalytic cracking and hydro-processing. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the global shift of buyers to ultra-low sulfur diesel from the conventional diesel due to governmental pressure on refineries to limit sulfur content to 0.5% by 2020 in fuels. This is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for highly active refinery catalysts.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Refinery Catalyst Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global Refinery Catalyst Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Refinery Catalyst Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Clariant International Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers who can provide comprehensive refinery handling/ management services.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global refinery catalyst market is the shift of buyers to ultra-low sulfur diesel from the conventional diesel.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global refinery catalyst market is to engage with suppliers who have adopted stringent quality control measures in their manufacturing processes, thereby improving the shelf life of their products.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET INSIGHTS
3. CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS
4. COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES
5. BEST PRACTICES
6. CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM
7. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
8. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS
9. SUPPLIERS SELECTION
10. SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE
11. US MARKET INSIGHTS
12. CATEGORY DEFINITION
13. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
