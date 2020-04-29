New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surgical Apparel market is forecast to reach USD 43.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There is an increased demand for surgical apparel owing to the stringent regulation regulations for healthcare professionals and the safety of the patient. Rise in the number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of infections is further fostering the market demand.
Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are also driving the market. According to CDC, HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Patients who acquire this infection are likely to spend an additional 6.5 days in the hospitals and are five times more likely to be readmitted after discharge and twice as likely to die. Healthcare workers are taking great strides to reduce these infections and eliminate HAIs.
However, unstable raw material costs and strict regulations regarding the quality of the product are hindering the market demand. Development of advanced composite technology, non-conventional types of gloves, and the emergence of biofunctional textiles are providing surgical apparel market with growth opportunities.
The COVID-19 impact:
The industry for surgical apparel will witness an increased growth owing to the increasing demand for surgical masks and gowns during the current pandemic. A tremendous increase in demand for these products, coupled with unit shortages, have caused average sale prices to increase by as much as four times. The market product manufacturers are witnessing an increased demand that they are unable to meet. The imposition of lockdown has moreover posed a challenge to bridge the demand and supply gap. The disposable surgical apparels, especially, gloves and masks are witnessing a very high demand. China is one of the largest importer of these products and the country is limiting its supply globally due to high domestic demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surgical Apparel market on the basis of type, product type, end-user, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
