Biofuels are fuels that are manufactured using plants, animal tissues, and industrial wastes. Biofuels are available in liquid and gaseous forms. Spend growth in this market will be primarily attributed to the ease of processing and manufacturing biofuels plants, animal tissues, and industrial wastes and are available in both liquid and gaseous forms.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Biofuels Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global Biofuels Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Category driver
Category management strategy
Procurement best practices
Key questions answered in this report
The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Biofuels Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Valero Energy Corp.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to procure biofuels from suppliers who utilize refinery systems.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global biofuels market is the convenience in processing and manufacturing biofuels.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global biofuels market is to engage with suppliers to develop risk management strategies for the procurement of biofuels.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET INSIGHTS
3. CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS
4. COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES
5. BEST PRACTICES
6. CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM
7. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY
8. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS
9. SUPPLIERS SELECTION
10. SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE
11. US MARKET INSIGHTS
12. CATEGORY DEFINITION
13. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
