ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29 April 2020 at 15.30 EEST





Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ahomäki Satu Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429140541_3 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-04-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 668 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 140 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 140 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 18 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 610 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 39 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 66 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 49 Unit price: 47.46000 Euro Volume: 143 Unit price: 47.47000 Euro Volume: 133 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 112 Unit price: 47.45000 Euro Volume: 138 Unit price: 47.47000 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 47.50000 Euro Volume: 15 Unit price: 47.50000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 47.50000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 47.51000 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 47.51000 Euro Volume: 130 Unit price: 47.51000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 47.45988 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions

Orion Corporation

