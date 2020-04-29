ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29 April 2020 at 15.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Ahomäki Satu
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429140541_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Orion Oyj
|LEI:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-29
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Further details:
|Executed under portfolio or asset management
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014377
|Volume:
|668
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|140
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|140
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|18
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|10
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|610
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|39
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|66
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|49
|Unit price:
|47.46000 Euro
|Volume:
|143
|Unit price:
|47.47000 Euro
|Volume:
|133
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|112
|Unit price:
|47.45000 Euro
|Volume:
|138
|Unit price:
|47.47000 Euro
|Volume:
|35
|Unit price:
|47.50000 Euro
|Volume:
|15
|Unit price:
|47.50000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47.50000 Euro
|Volume:
|46
|Unit price:
|47.51000 Euro
|Volume:
|8
|Unit price:
|47.51000 Euro
|Volume:
|130
|Unit price:
|47.51000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3000
|Volume weighted average price:
|47.45988 Euro
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
|Olli Huotari
|President and CEO
|SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi
Orion Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
