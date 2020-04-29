ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29 April 2020 at 15.30 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Ahomäki Satu 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429140541_3
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-29
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Further details:Executed under portfolio or asset management
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:668
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:140
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:140
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:18
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:10
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:610
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:39
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:66
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:49
Unit price:47.46000 Euro
Volume:143
Unit price:47.47000 Euro
Volume:133
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:112
Unit price:47.45000 Euro
Volume:138
Unit price:47.47000 Euro
Volume:35
Unit price:47.50000 Euro
Volume:15
Unit price:47.50000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:47.50000 Euro
Volume:46
Unit price:47.51000 Euro
Volume:8
Unit price:47.51000 Euro
Volume:130
Unit price:47.51000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:3000
Volume weighted average price:47.45988 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

