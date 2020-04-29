The global outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent closure of the stores of PWT Holding A/S' Norwegian subsidiary, Wagno AS, have had a severe negative impact on the operational and financial performance of Wagno AS.

Consequently, the Board of Directors of Wagno AS has filed a petition for bankruptcy under Norwegian law. Based on the petition, Wagno AS has been taken under bankruptcy proceedings by the court in Oslo.

For further information, please contact

PWT Holding A/S

Ole Koch Hansen, CEO

Telephone: +45 40444130

E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk

Claus Back Nielsen, CFO

Telephone: +45 25434611

E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk

Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 14:30 CEST on 29 April 2020.

Attachment