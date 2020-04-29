NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Solutions Group (“Veritas”), a provider of smart building infrastructure solutions, today announced its official company launch. Veritas will unify the engineering branch of MIH Systems Group, a leading provider of commissioning services, under one new and comprehensive brand.

The Company will offer smart infrastructure services and solutions for buildings in the New York City metro area looking to enhance energy efficiency, optimize MEP systems, and meet capital objectives. Working across all market sectors, Veritas offers a wide assortment of services including commissioning (Cx), retro-commissioning (RCx), monitoring-based commissioning (MBCx), energy and sustainability consulting, project management, incentive procurement, local law compliance, IAQ evaluations and special projects.

The Veritas team features a number of experts with backgrounds ranging from engineering design to construction management, offering the necessary tools to support all facets of the building lifecycle. Members of the team have driven collaborative projects in the commercial real estate, multi-family residential, hospitality, healthcare, institutional, financial services and mission critical sectors.

“The launch of Veritas is an exciting opportunity for our team to continue to grow our commissioning and energy management service offerings as the industry expands and becomes more complex,” said Robert LoForte, President of Veritas. “Establishing a dedicated group through Veritas will allow us to focus more precisely on our main goal of acting as an advocate for our clients, especially those managing New York City buildings, who are entering a more stringent regulatory environment designed to curb carbon emissions.”

The Veritas team will help customers understand how to use increasingly complex smart building technology and services to meet the latest energy efficiency targets, filling the gaps in knowledge and service within the industry.

To learn more about Veritas Solutions Group, the services provided and the team, please visit http://www.veritas-sg.com/ .

