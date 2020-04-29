NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading performance marketing company, today announced it has launched in two European markets with additional international launches planned throughout the remainder of 2020 and 2021. This strategic initiative stems from increased demand among Fluent’s core performance advertiser base in reaching consumers across Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and APAC markets.



“Fluent’s expansion into additional international markets will enhance our ability to provide end-to-end customer acquisition solutions for advertisers, while further strengthening our existing relationships with media partners operating across the globe,” said Ryan Schulke, CEO of Fluent. “With our growing portfolio of owned and operated media properties, Fluent anticipates capturing at least half the market share per capita we currently hold in the U.S. by 2025.”

Fluent launched its first international offering in the U.K. market in 2018 and has begun beta testing in Germany as of Q1 2020. “We saw our revenues double in Q1 2020 – predominantly in the U.K. – with media margins that are in line with our core U.S. business,” said Mr. Schulke. “Based on our success in the U.K., we expect to see profitability for new markets within six months of beta launch.”

Fluent has partnered with Globalization Partners to establish a ground presence in Western Europe and more rapidly develop key local relationships in operating regions. The company plans to make further investments in international talent in the back half of the year to support its expansion efforts and strengthen its global network.

