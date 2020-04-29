Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market by Component Software & Services (RPM, RTM), Application (Teleradiology, Telestroke, teleICU), Hardware (Glucose Meters), End-User (Provider, Payer, Patient), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud) Trends & Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telehealth and telemedicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 55.61 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 25.49 billion in 2020.



The key factors driving the growth of this market include the need to expand healthcare access, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, a shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness. However, regional variations in regulations, fraud, and the use of social media for care providers will restrict market growth during the forecast period.



The software & services segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Based on components, the telehealth market is segmented into software & services and hardware segment. The software & segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of telehealth and telemedicine across the globe. The hardware segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period.



By delivery mode, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019.



Based on the mode of delivery, the global telehealth market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise segments. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019. The major factors driving the market for cloud-based delivery mode segments are the on-demand nature of the services, their easy scalability, and the costs-curtailing nature of cloud-based solutions.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest share during the forecast period (2020-2025)



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, increasing overall and geriatric population.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market Overview

4.2 North America: Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Product (2019)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Population and Need to Expand Healthcare Access

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Cost-Benefits of Telehealth & Telemedicine

5.2.1.3 Shortage of Physicians

5.2.1.4 Advancements in Telecommunications

5.2.1.5 Government Support and Rising Awareness

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Variations Across Regions

5.2.2.2 Fraud in Telemedicine and Telehealth

5.2.2.3 Use of Social Media

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Utility in Combating Infectious Diseases and Epidemics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inability to Ascertain Hygiene and Cleanliness

5.2.4.2 Behavioral Barriers, Healthcare Affordability, and Lack of Awareness



6 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software & Services

6.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Software & Services

6.2.1.1 Convenience and High Utility Are Driving Demand for Remote Monitoring Services and Devices

6.2.2 Real-Time Interaction Software & Services

6.2.2.1 Synchronous Nature and Potential to Increase Healthcare Access Will Drive Market Growth in This Segment

6.2.3 Store-and-Forward Software & Services

6.2.3.1 Limited Reimbursement Scenario May Affect Market Growth

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Medical Peripheral Devices

6.3.1.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3.1.1.1 Convenience and Growing Demand Have Ensured High Market Growth in This Segment

6.3.1.2 Blood Glucose Meters

6.3.1.2.1 Growth in Diabetic Population Will Ensure Strong Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring

6.3.1.3 Weight Scales

6.3.1.3.1 Increase in Obesity Cases Globally Will Ensure Strong Demand for Weight Scales and Management

6.3.1.4 Pulse Oximeters

6.3.1.4.1 Rising Awareness On Self-Monitoring and Device Convenience Have Supported the Demand for Pulse Oximeters

6.3.1.5 Peak Flow Meters

6.3.1.5.1 Technological Advancements and Growing Awareness Are Driving Market Growth

6.3.1.6 Ecg Monitors

6.3.1.6.1 Rising Incidence of CVD Drives Demand for Ecg Monitors

6.3.1.7 Other Devices

6.3.2 Monitors

6.3.2.1 Increase in Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine Will Correspondingly Drive the Requirement of Monitors



7 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Teleradiology

7.2.1 Teleradiology to Account for the Largest Share of the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market

7.3 Telepsychiatry

7.3.1 Shortage of Mental Health Practitioners and Favorable Reimbursements Drives Market Growth

7.4 Telestroke

7.4.1 Rising Stroke Incidence and Shortage of Specialists Have Supported the Adoption of Telestroke

7.5 Teleicu

7.5.1 Market for Teleicu to Rise Owing to Rising Emergency Visits, Aging Population, and Personnel Shortage in Rural Areas

7.6 Teledermatology

7.6.1 Wide Usage of High-End Cameras and Rapid Access to Care Have Contributed to the Use of Teledermatology

7.7 Teleconsultation

7.7.1 Shortage of Physicians to Drive the Market for Teleconsultation

7.8 Other Applications



8 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Mode of Delivery

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud-Based Mode of Delivery

8.2.1 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Takes the Largest Share of the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market

8.3 On-Premise Mode of Delivery

8.3.1 On-Premise Mode of Delivery Provides Enhanced Control of Software and Allows Reuse of Existing Infrastructure



9 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Providers

9.2.1 Providers to Account for the Largest Market Share

9.3 Payers

9.3.1 Telehealth and Telemedicine Enable Payers to Reduce Patient Readmissions and Overhead Costs

9.4 Patients

9.4.1 Cost-Benefits, Emergence of Advanced Wearable Monitors, and Rising Disease Prevalence Support Demand Among Patients

9.4.2 Other End Users



10 Telehealth and Telemedicine Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Us to Account for the Largest Share of the North American Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Collaboration and Efforts to Promote the Adoption of Telehealth and Telemedicine Will Boost Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Rapid Digitization of Healthcare Systems and Rise in Geriatric Population Are Driving Market Growth

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Favorable Reimbursement and Investment Scenario for Telehealth Have Supported the Market in France

10.3.3 Uk

10.3.3.1 Need to Manage Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Severe Shortage of Physicians Have Boosted Adoption of Telehealth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Established Telehealth and Telespecialty Practices and High Density of Aging Population Drive Market Growth in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Well-Organized and Efficient Healthcare System Indicates Opportunities for Telehealth Adoption

10.3.6 Roe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Account for the Largest Share of the Apac Telehealth and Telemedicine Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Universal Healthcare Coverage, Well-Established Insurance System, and Strong Infrastructure Make Japan A Prominent Apac Market

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Favorable Government Policies and High Density of Rural Population Support the Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 the Popularity of Telehealth and Telemedicine Is Growing in Australia

10.4.5 RoAPAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Significant Legislative Changes, Rising Aging Population, and Uneven Physician Distribution Will Favor Market Growth in Latam Countries

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructural Development and Government Initiatives Will Drive the Market in the MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Partnerships and Collaborations

11.4.2 Key Product Launches

11.4.3 Key Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Koninklijke Philips

12.2 Medtronic

12.3 Ge Healthcare

12.4 Cerner Corporation

12.5 Siemens Healthineers Ag

12.6 Cisco Systems

12.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.8 Iron Bow Technologies

12.9 American Well

12.10 Teladoc Health

12.11 Medvivo Group

12.12 Amc Health

12.13 Telespecialists

12.14 Doctor On Demand

12.15 MDLIVE

12.16 Globalmed

12.17 Medweb

12.18 Vsee

12.19 Imediplus

12.20 Chiron Health

12.21 Zipnosis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4scew

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900