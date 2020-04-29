The Annual General Meeting in Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) held on 29 April 2020 elected Mrs. Nina Tronstad as a board member of the Company, with a term of office expiring at the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting at which Mrs. Tronstad will be eligible for re-election.

Mrs. Tronstad has held a series of successful senior executive roles in the oil and gas sector with Kvaerner, Aker Solutions and Equinor. She is a chemical engineer by profession. Mrs. Tronstad also sits on the board of directors of other entities including Norges Bank, GIEK and Prosafe.

Following the AGM, the board of directors of Polarcus comprises the following members: Mr. Mike Mannering (Chairman), Mrs. Karen El-Tawil, Mr. Erik Mathiesen, Mr. Monish Sahni, Mrs. Nina Tronstad and Mr. Peter Zickerman. Short biographies on each director can be found on the Company’s website: www.polarcus.com/investors/governance/board-of-directors/

Contacts

Caleb Raywood, Company Secretary

+971 4 4360 816

caleb.raywood@polarcus.com

