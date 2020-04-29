Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Furniture & Grills - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes US markets for outdoor furniture and grill products.
Specific products covered include:
- outdoor furniture (furniture made of metal, plastic, wicker, rattan, or wood, as well as hammocks and umbrellas) and related accessories (furniture covers, grill covers, cushions, and accent pillows)
- grills and related outdoor cooking appliances (gas, charcoal, wood, and electric), as well as related accessories (replacement parts, propane tanks, and grilling utensils)
- patio heating products (fire pits, fireplaces, and radiant heaters)
This study only covers manufactured grill products, including kits requiring assembly, but excludes site-built cooking implements like pizza ovens built from bricks and grating that are not marketed specifically for that purpose. In addition, kits that require assembly - as in fire pits or fireplaces - are included in this study, while site-built products made from scratch are not covered.
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 are provided for outdoor furniture and grill demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars. Demand is broken out by the above product types, by market (consumer-grade and commercial-grade), and by geographic region.
Companies Mentioned:
- Agio International
- Brown Jordan International
- Treasure Garden
- WC Bradley
- Weber-Stephen Products
- Yotrio Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
- Key Findings
- Historical Market Trends & Seasonality
- Outdoor Furniture & Grill Demand
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Outdoor Living & Outdoor Kitchens
- Demographics (Millennials, Baby Boomers, & Urbanites)
- Product Development
- Product Trends: Convenient & Low-Maintenance Products
- Product Trends: Easy-to-Install & Modular Products
- Product Trends: Smart Technology
- Distribution
- Local Building Codes - Fire Hazards & Electrical Safety
- Pricing Trends
- International Activity & Foreign Trade
- Supply & Demand
- Imports
- Imports by Country
- Imports by Product Type
- Exports
- Exports by Country
- Exports by Product Type
3. Consumer Insights
- Homeownership & Property Size Trends
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Historical Trends
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Age Groups
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Annual Household Incomes
- Owned Land & Property Size
- Outdoor Living Trends
- Presence of Outdoor Space at Home
- Participation in Outdoor Living Activities
- Outdoor Living Trends for Millennials
- Outdoor Living Trends for Baby Boomers
- Outdoor Living Trends for Urbanites
- Sustainability & Recycling
- Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends
- Community Gardens & Green Spaces
- Instagram-Worthy Landscapes & Other Social Media Trends
- Green (Vegetative) Roofing
- Consumer Grilling Trends
- Grill Ownership & Multiple Grills
- Home Ownership & Grill Type
- Grill Type Preferences
4. Outdoor Furniture & Accessories
- Key Findings
- Supply & Demand
- Outdoor Furniture
- Outdoor Furniture: Supply & Demand
- Outdoor Furniture: Metal
- Outdoor Furniture: Plastic
- Outdoor Furniture: Wicker & Rattan
- Outdoor Furniture: Wood & Other Materials
- Outdoor Furniture: Market Share
- Outdoor Furniture: Sales by Outlet
- Cushions, Covers, & Other Accessories
- Cushions, Covers, & Other Accessories: Demand by Product
- Cushions, Covers, & Other Accessories: Suppliers
- Umbrellas & Hammocks
- Umbrellas & Hammocks: Demand by Product
- Umbrellas & Hammocks: Suppliers
5. Grills & Accessories
- Key Findings
- Supply & Demand
- Grills
- Grills: Scope
- Grills: Supply & Demand
- Grills: Demand by Fuel Type
- Grills: Gas
- Grills: Charcoal & Other Solid Fuel
- Grills: Electric & Other
- Grills: Grills in Use
- Grills: Market Share
- Grills: Sales by Outlet
- Grill Parts & Grilling Utensils
- Grill Parts & Grilling Utensils: Demand by Product
- Grill Parts & Grilling Utensils: Suppliers
6. Patio Heating Products
- Key Findings
- Supply & Demand
- Suppliers
7. Markets
- Key Findings
- Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade
- Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Overview
- Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Outdoor Furniture
- Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Grills
- Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Patio Heating Products
- Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Demand by Market
- Consumer-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills
- Consumer-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Application
- Consumer-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Product Type
- Commercial-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills
- Commercial-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Application
- Commercial-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Product Type
8. Regions
- Key Findings
- Regional Outdoor Furniture & Grill Demand
- Northeast
- Northeast: Demand by Product
- Northeast: Demand by Subregion (New England & Middle Atlantic)
- Midwest
- Midwest: Demand by Product
- Midwest: Demand by Subregion (East North Central & West North Central)
- South
- South: Demand by Product
- South: Demand by Subregion (South Atlantic, East South Central, & West South Central)
- West
- West: Demand by Product
- West: Demand by Subregion (Mountain & Pacific)
9. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Leading Private Label Suppliers
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Manufacturing
- Brand Name Recognition
- Marketing
- Marketing: Conventional Advertising
- Marketing: Online Advertising
- Marketing: Strategic Media Partnerships
- Cooperative Agreements
- Distribution Channels
- Distribution Channels: Sales Breakdown
- Distribution Channels: Home Centers
- Distribution Channels: Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Clubs
- Distribution Channels: Specialty Retailers
- Distribution Channels: Other Channels
- List of Industry Participants
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sulotc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900