Dublin, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Furniture & Grills - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes US markets for outdoor furniture and grill products.



Specific products covered include:

outdoor furniture (furniture made of metal, plastic, wicker, rattan, or wood, as well as hammocks and umbrellas) and related accessories (furniture covers, grill covers, cushions, and accent pillows)

grills and related outdoor cooking appliances (gas, charcoal, wood, and electric), as well as related accessories (replacement parts, propane tanks, and grilling utensils)

patio heating products (fire pits, fireplaces, and radiant heaters)

This study only covers manufactured grill products, including kits requiring assembly, but excludes site-built cooking implements like pizza ovens built from bricks and grating that are not marketed specifically for that purpose. In addition, kits that require assembly - as in fire pits or fireplaces - are included in this study, while site-built products made from scratch are not covered.



Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 are provided for outdoor furniture and grill demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars. Demand is broken out by the above product types, by market (consumer-grade and commercial-grade), and by geographic region.



Companies Mentioned:



Agio International

Brown Jordan International

Treasure Garden

WC Bradley

Weber-Stephen Products

Yotrio Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview

Key Findings

Historical Market Trends & Seasonality

Outdoor Furniture & Grill Demand

Factors Affecting Demand

Outdoor Living & Outdoor Kitchens

Demographics (Millennials, Baby Boomers, & Urbanites)

Product Development

Product Trends: Convenient & Low-Maintenance Products

Product Trends: Easy-to-Install & Modular Products

Product Trends: Smart Technology

Distribution

Local Building Codes - Fire Hazards & Electrical Safety

Pricing Trends

International Activity & Foreign Trade

Supply & Demand

Imports

Imports by Country

Imports by Product Type

Exports

Exports by Country

Exports by Product Type

3. Consumer Insights

Homeownership & Property Size Trends

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Historical Trends

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Age Groups

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Annual Household Incomes

Owned Land & Property Size

Outdoor Living Trends

Presence of Outdoor Space at Home

Participation in Outdoor Living Activities

Outdoor Living Trends for Millennials

Outdoor Living Trends for Baby Boomers

Outdoor Living Trends for Urbanites

Sustainability & Recycling

Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends

Community Gardens & Green Spaces

Instagram-Worthy Landscapes & Other Social Media Trends

Green (Vegetative) Roofing

Consumer Grilling Trends

Grill Ownership & Multiple Grills

Home Ownership & Grill Type

Grill Type Preferences

4. Outdoor Furniture & Accessories

Key Findings

Supply & Demand

Outdoor Furniture

Outdoor Furniture: Supply & Demand

Outdoor Furniture: Metal

Outdoor Furniture: Plastic

Outdoor Furniture: Wicker & Rattan

Outdoor Furniture: Wood & Other Materials

Outdoor Furniture: Market Share

Outdoor Furniture: Sales by Outlet

Cushions, Covers, & Other Accessories

Cushions, Covers, & Other Accessories: Demand by Product

Cushions, Covers, & Other Accessories: Suppliers

Umbrellas & Hammocks

Umbrellas & Hammocks: Demand by Product

Umbrellas & Hammocks: Suppliers

5. Grills & Accessories

Key Findings

Supply & Demand

Grills

Grills: Scope

Grills: Supply & Demand

Grills: Demand by Fuel Type

Grills: Gas

Grills: Charcoal & Other Solid Fuel

Grills: Electric & Other

Grills: Grills in Use

Grills: Market Share

Grills: Sales by Outlet

Grill Parts & Grilling Utensils

Grill Parts & Grilling Utensils: Demand by Product

Grill Parts & Grilling Utensils: Suppliers

6. Patio Heating Products

Key Findings

Supply & Demand

Suppliers

7. Markets

Key Findings

Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade

Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Overview

Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Outdoor Furniture

Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Grills

Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Patio Heating Products

Consumer-Grade vs. Commercial-Grade: Demand by Market

Consumer-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills

Consumer-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Application

Consumer-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Product Type

Commercial-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills

Commercial-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Application

Commercial-Grade Outdoor Furniture & Grills: Demand by Product Type

8. Regions

Key Findings

Regional Outdoor Furniture & Grill Demand

Northeast

Northeast: Demand by Product

Northeast: Demand by Subregion (New England & Middle Atlantic)

Midwest

Midwest: Demand by Product

Midwest: Demand by Subregion (East North Central & West North Central)

South

South: Demand by Product

South: Demand by Subregion (South Atlantic, East South Central, & West South Central)

West

West: Demand by Product

West: Demand by Subregion (Mountain & Pacific)

9. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Leading Private Label Suppliers

Mergers & Acquisitions

Manufacturing

Brand Name Recognition

Marketing

Marketing: Conventional Advertising

Marketing: Online Advertising

Marketing: Strategic Media Partnerships

Cooperative Agreements

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channels: Sales Breakdown

Distribution Channels: Home Centers

Distribution Channels: Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Clubs

Distribution Channels: Specialty Retailers

Distribution Channels: Other Channels

List of Industry Participants

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sulotc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900