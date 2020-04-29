Santa Clara, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was recently announced on Techcrunch.com that Google is preparing to offer its own debit card. This is actually part of a major trend that is playing out between technology companies like Apple and Google and financial institutions.

Ondot, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, is prepared to provide a spokesperson who can discuss the results of the Harris Poll survey it recently sponsored that shows consumer attitudes toward Google and other tech giants offering financial services. Ondot can provide insights on:

Consumer willingness to receiving financial services from technology companies like Google, Apple and others;

Consumer attitudes toward data privacy and security with technology companies;

The impact increased competition will have on consumers’ expectations when dealing with any company offering financial services;

The competitive challenges many financial institutions will increasingly face as Google and others start offering additional financial services and best practices on how to boost their own competitiveness.

Chuck Meyers

Charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides over 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform that establishes the new standard for cardholder engagement – from an integrated Card App for community issuers to premium journeys for global top banks. Ondot enables card issuers to offer in-the-moment convenience with control and transparency to their physical and virtual cards, leading to increased engagement and lifetime value. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

