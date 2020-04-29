Groupama Assurances Mutuelles announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 28 April 2020.

The Universal Registration Document includes, among other items, Groupama Assurances Mutuelles’ Annual Financial Report as well as the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Universal Registration Document is available for consultation by the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation, and can be found as of today on Groupama’s website www.groupama.com, under the « Analysts/Financial Publications » section (in French and in English).

