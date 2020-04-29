Prince George, BC, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryan Reid Sr. of Timber King’s fame is sharing his top three tips to help residents prepare for wildfire season using known FireSmart methods. In 2017, Bryan Reid lost a lot to wildfire. Now he’s an advocate for wildfire prevention and calling on all British Columbia residents and communities to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by mitigating wildfire risks where they live.

“I have seen first hand how fast wildfire moves and how destructive it can be,” said Bryan Reid Sr., founder of Pioneer Log Homes and star of HGTV's Timber Kings. “There are a lot of practical steps homeowners can take to prepare for wildfire and I am proud to be working with FireSmart BC to help residents learn about what they can do.”

British Columbians can play a critical role in mitigating wildfire risks around their homes and properties by undertaking FireSmart initiatives. Homeowners who diligently implement the recommended FireSmart guidelines greatly increase the probability that their homes will survive a wildfire event.

Bryan Reid’s top three FireSmart tips for homeowners include:

Take the FireSmart home assessment.

Download the FireSmart Homeowners Manual and take the home assessment to assess your risk from wildfire. Answer the questions in the assessment form to see what changes will make the greatest difference in reducing your home’s risk from wildfire.

Find out if your community is FireSmart Canada recognized.

Communities whose residents work together to reduce their vulnerability have a greater chance of limiting fire-related damage. Check-out the Recognized FireSmart Community map and find out if your community has become FireSmart.

Don’t wait. FireSmart your home today.

Download the Homeowners Manual and find out what you can do to FireSmart your home today.

“There are over 100 FireSmart Recognized Communities in B.C., and hundreds of local FireSmart representatives who are doing their part to mitigate wildfire risks,” said Amanda Reynolds, A/FireSmart Program Lead, BC Wildfire Service, FireSmart Canada Provincial Liaison, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “We are encouraging all BC residents to visit FireSmart BC’s website, a central resource dedicated solely to wildfire prevention for property owners and communities in B.C. to learn about how they can prepare for wildfire season.”

About the BC FireSmart Committee:

The BC FireSmart Committee was initiated by the BC Wildfire Service in May 2017 to provide greater direction for wildfire prevention activities and better integration of the seven FireSmart disciplines throughout the province — based on the FireSmart Canada model.

Members of the committee include the BC Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C., Emergency Management BC, the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C.

