On 28 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2019 and to pay out EUR 0.09 dividend per share.
Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 13 May 2020 are shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB.
The Ex-Date or the first day from when on regulated market (i.e. on stock exchange) with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of Telia Lietuva, AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2019 is 12 May 2020.
From 26 May 2020 the dividends are paid out in the following order:
Dividends paid in 2020 will be taxed as follows:
Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to SEB bankas together with the broker’s confirmation by 22 May 2020.
For additional information on pay-out of the dividends please contact AB SEB bankas by phone +370 5 268 2800
Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt
Telia Lietuva
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Telia Lietuva LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: