SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors are powering the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute E3 platform, bringing a new level of high-performance computing to Oracle Cloud.

Using the AMD EPYC™ 7742 processor, the Oracle Cloud “E3 standard” and the bare metal compute instances are available today and leverage key features of the Gen AMD EPYC processors including class-leading memory bandwidthi and the highest core count for an x86 data center processor. These features enable the Oracle Cloud E3 platform to be well suited for both general purpose and high bandwidth workloads such as big data analytics, memory intense workloads and Oracle business applications.

“Almost two years ago, we embarked on a very successful collaboration with AMD that brought industry leading performance to numerous enterprise customers running general purpose workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Vinay Kumar, vice president, product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Today, we are launching our new Oracle Cloud E3 platform built on AMD EPYC processors. Customers will have access to virtual machines that support higher core counts, increased memory bandwidth, and the highest core count for any bare metal instance on any public cloud to run any workload.”

“Oracle Cloud has been a key partner for AMD starting with our first generation EPYC products, and we are pleased to continue this strategic collaboration today with our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors powering the first Oracle Cloud family of E3 instances,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center and Embedded Solutions Group, AMD. “The high core count and memory bandwidth delivered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC enables our customers, like Oracle Cloud, to provide their end users with exceptional performance and throughput for critical workloads in the cloud.”

Enabling High Performance Cloud Computing at Oracle

Powered by the AMD EPYC 7742 processor, the Oracle Cloud E3 Platform enables customers to run high performance computing (HPC) workloads such as risk simulations, molecular modeling, and contextual search.

By using the AMD EPYC 7742 processor, Oracle Cloud E3 platform can deliver even more computing performance capabilities to their growing cloud customer base, including:

The ability to launch higher core count VMs, which now includes VMs up to 64 cores, each including simultaneous multithreading, and bare metal instances up to 128 cores.

A higher memory-to-core ratio for memory-intensive workloads. With the high bandwidth capabilities of the AMD EPYC 7742 processor, E3 platform customers get 16 GB of memory per core – double the ratio of the current AMD EPYC™ processor E2 platform.

The Oracle Cloud E3 instances are currently available in US East (Ashburn), US West (Phoenix), Germany Central (Frankfurt), and Japan East (Tokyo). Within a quarter from launch, Oracle plans to have the E3 platform widely available in all its commercial regions.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the Oracle E3 instance on the Oracle blog here

Learn more about the AMD 2 nd Gen EPYC™ Processor

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD on Twitter

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

i EPYC™ 7002 series has 8 memory channels, supporting 3200 MHz DIMMs yielding 204.8 GB/s of bandwidth vs. the same class of Intel Scalable Gen 2 processors with only 6 memory channels and supporting 2933 MHz DIMMs yielding 140.8 GB/s of bandwidth. 204.8 / 140.8 = 1.454545 - 1.0 = .45 or 45% more. AMD EPYC has 45% more bandwidth. Class based on industry-standard pin-based (LGA) X86 processors. ROM-11

Contact: Aaron Grabein AMD Communications (512) 602-8950 Laura Graves AMD Investor Relations (408) 749-5467