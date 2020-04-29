Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB took place on 29 April 2020 at 11:00 am. and decided to allocate EUR 0.07 dividend per share. Pieno zvaigzdes AB (trading code PZV1L, ISIN code LT0000111676) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 14 May 2020 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 13 May 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

Attached all resolutions of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 5 2461419

Attachments