SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derivative Path, Inc. (DPI), a leading capital markets FinTech company, is pleased to announce two key hires to further enhance the company’s Interest Rates and Foreign Exchange (FX) product suite. Von Garces joins as Hedge Accounting Specialist and Cesar Hernandez joins as FX Product Manager. The company continues to serve its rapidly expanding existing client user base and forge new relationships with financial institutions, end-users, and buyside clients who are using DPI’s interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange platform known as DerivativeEDGE®.



Reflecting on the recent additions to the team, Derivative Path’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Pradeep Bhatia, commented, “Over the last several years, Derivative Path has established itself as the undisputed technology leader in the capital markets space focusing on users of financial products. Our growth continues to accelerate as we continually expand the functionality of our platform -- including further enhancements of its hedge accounting and FX modules. To support this growth and continue to be the technology innovator, we are fortunate to be in a position to attract high-quality talent from some of the leading firms in the financial services industry. Both Cesar and Von are seasoned capital markets professionals who will help us take our technology and client offering to the next level. We welcome Cesar and Von and are excited about their contributions to the ongoing success of our firm.”

Adding to the already deep pool of hedge accounting expertise at Derivative Path, Von brings 25 years of banking and 20 years of derivative experience from Wells Fargo Securities where he engaged with clients in a variety of hedging exposures that included interest rates, FX, and commodities. These clients ranged from multinational institutions to regional and community banks, credit unions, municipals, technology companies, REITs, industrials, insurers, retail, food and beverage companies, and energy clients. Von attended California State University, Fullerton and received a BA with a focus on Accounting.

As an FX Product Manager at DPI, Cesar will be tasked to help define the FX product roadmap, liaise with clients, prospects and partners and will collaborate with the Sales team to further the distribution of the FX product. Prior to this, Cesar spent over 13 years at Wells Fargo Securities in a variety of FX roles, most recently as project manager for domestic financial institution clients in integrating FX rate services and settlements. Prior to Wells Fargo, Cesar previously worked for Washington Mutual Bank as a Sr. Personal Banker, after starting his career as an Electrical Engineer for Novellus Systems, Inc. Cesar received a BS in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

About Derivative Path, Inc.

Derivative Path is a San Francisco Bay Area-based FinTech company with additional offices in New York City and Chicago. The company provides a technology-led solution to assist financial institutions, buy-side, and commercial end-users in executing and managing their over-the-counter interest rate derivative and foreign exchange transactions.

The Derivative Path team is comprised of derivative industry veterans who have held senior positions with some of the world’s largest capital markets firms, such as Wells Fargo, ABN AMRO, Société Générale, Bank of America, Barclays, AIG, and JPMorgan Chase. For more information about Derivative Path, visit www.derivativepath.com.









