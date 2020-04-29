VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing people are seeking reliable and accurate information throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, TELUS launched a new podcast series in mid-March hosted by veteran broadcaster and community activist, Tamara Taggart. Every week, TELUS Talks with Tamara Taggart brings listeners exclusive interviews with doctors, healthcare professionals, and prominent Canadians to provide practical and actionable advice to listeners. In addition to giving an update on the current pandemic, many guests also share how they have adjusted to living through the crisis, offering listeners the chance to connect through sharing a variety of experiences and the occasional much-needed laugh.



“Under the careful stewardship of talented broadcaster Tamara Taggart, TELUS Talks features respected thought leaders from a variety of healthcare and parahealth disciplines, sharing their advice and strategies on staying mentally and physically well throughout these challenging times,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Indeed, by providing access to accurate, evidence-based information and credible professional expertise, our TELUS Talks podcast series is one of the many ways we are able to promote better public health outcomes whilst helping our fellow citizens navigate the overwhelming impact and uncertainty that has characterised this health emergency.”

Tamara Taggart has spent two decades advocating for others as a trusted voice, including her volunteer efforts specific to the healthcare and well-being of children and people with disabilities. In 2015, Tamara received the Order of BC—the highest honour awarded by the Government of British Columbia—in recognition of her years of public service.

“I’ve spent many years working in news and while I believe it’s critically important to stay informed at a time like this, sometimes the news can feel a bit heavy. What we’ve set out to do with the podcast is to provide important information and insights, but also some levity,” said Tamara Taggart. “I admire TELUS for their passionate commitment to the community, so partnering with them on this new project felt very natural. We’ve already had some really fascinating guests and notable Canadians on the podcast, and have a number of exciting guests lined-up for the coming weeks, so I hope that everyone has an opportunity to give it a listen. Whether you’re listening while out on a walk getting some fresh air, or curling up on the couch with the family, this is a podcast for Canadians of all ages, and we invite everyone to take a little break with us.”

Recent podcast guests include businesswoman and star of CBC’s Dragons’ Den Arlene Dickinson; Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia Dr. Bonnie Henry; Canadian icon, Olympian and hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser; Registered Dietitian and Author Desiree Nielsen; and speaker, podcast host and life coach Liesse Wilcox.

The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, and video accompanying each episode can be found at TELUS.com/podcast and on Optik TV On Demand.

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the crisis, visit telus.com/covid19 .



