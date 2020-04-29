WALTHAM, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dining Alliance, the nation’s largest group purchasing organization for independent restaurants, today announced founder John Davie has committed to purchase up to $100,000 in gift cards from Boston-area independent restaurants. Those gift cards will be donated to Boston area organizations helping families in need.



“Independent operators are the backbone of the Boston restaurant community, and they deserve our support,” Davie said. “I can think of no better way to support our community than by helping these restaurants out while also helping to feed families in need."

Here’s how the program works. Independent operators in Boston visit the Dining Alliance “Boston Gift Card Giveaway” program website at https://www.diningalliance.com/boston/ and sign up for Dining Alliance’s free cost savings program. Dining Alliance will then buy a $100 gift card from the restaurant. That gift card will then be donated to Boston area organizations that are helping families in need. Davie has pledged to buy and then donate up to $100,000 in gift cards for this program.

“At a time when independent restaurants face significant challenges to their bottom line, it is important to reward owners who show a commitment to reducing their costs as a means of ensuring their own success,” Davie said. “There are few better ways to do that than by partnering with a group purchasing organization like Dining Alliance, which offers a multitude of free ways to improve cash flow and boost profitability.”

Dining Alliance has its roots and headquarters in Greater Boston. The company was founded here 20 years ago, and currently helps more than 18,000 independent restaurants nationwide save money.

Contact: Ryan Gerding