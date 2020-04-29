CONCORD, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon , the leading platform and services provider for understanding, managing and transforming enterprise communications, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Management Services, Global 1 . Sakon is one of 14 MMS providers acknowledged by Gartner and plotted based on ability to execute and completeness of vision.



“We believe Gartner’s inclusion of Sakon in the Magic Quadrant for MMS, Global , is validation of our vision of delivering a highly scalable, flexible, and cost-effective platform that dramatically simplifies the management of mobile computing environments.” said Amine Doukkali, Chief Operating Officer of Sakon. “Customers have been asking for a future proof solution to automate mobility lifecycle management, and we have answered with Sakon Mobile , a platform which delivers powerful ease of use and a compelling ROI.“

Sakon Mobile delivers a data first approach to managing and operating mobile computing environments for the enterprise. The platform integrates with all mobile data sources to orchestrate employee support, carrier management and the entire device lifecycle. Sakon Mobile’s flexible API-centric design enables it to support a range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, wearables, ruggedized devices, and IoT. Integrated end-user self-service and an award-winning mobile app helps Sakon to simplify the management of strategic enterprise programs such as BYOD administration , device as a service, mobility as a shared service and much more.

Today, Sakon manages more than one million mobile devices on its Mobility platform , both for its direct customers and through its systems integrator partners. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable , BYOD , mobile device as a service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments.

In the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global , Gartner evaluated the strengths and cautions of 14 MMS providers. Vendors are plotted by Gartner based on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global Katja Ruud, Leif-Olaf Wallin, Bill Menezes, 1 April 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sakon

Sakon is a platform and services leader that has helped global enterprises organize, understand, and intelligently manage their communications and cloud services since 2003. With headquarters in Concord, Massachusetts and a Global Delivery Center in Pune, India, the Sakon team numbers more than 500 employees worldwide. Sakon serves over 200 enterprise customers, and its technology is used by the world’s top systems integrators and outsourced services providers. For more information, see Sakon.com .

Contacts: