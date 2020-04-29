SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced the launch of Visual Tagger, a point-and-click tool that allows users from non-technical backgrounds to easily collect data about how customers use their websites, without writing a single line of code.



With Visual Tagger, Segment users can collect data about how customers are engaging with their website and content by simply clicking on the website elements they wish to track, and without the need for engineering support.

Segment users can then easily route this data to over 300 best-in-class tools where it can be used to deliver valuable insights, inform better product decisions, and power personalized customer experiences while respecting users’ privacy and preferences.

A Crisis of Agility

For years, marketers and product managers have had to rely on engineering teams to implement website analytics, creating a growing strain on engineers who are already responsible for building products.

At the same time, the amount of customer data being generated by users is growing exponentially. Customers now demand highly personalized, real-time experiences down to the most granular level, and marketers need to be able to readily access and analyze that data regularly.

Simply put, the days when analytics meant simply tracking website clicks, email opens, and push notifications are over. According to Gartner , 82% of organizations have seen an increase in the types of customer data they are tracking over the past five years. Additionally, Segment’s internal research shows that companies are now tracking hundreds of different types of customer data.

This means that marketers and product managers must be more agile than ever before. Unfortunately, the engineering teams that they rely on are often strapped for time and resources as they focus on building new features. This means that a simple task like implementing analytics on a new landing page -- typically a two hour process for marketers -- will suddenly take weeks as they wait for engineers to prioritize their task.

These sorts of delays can ultimately lead to missed opportunities and more importantly, the loss of customers.

Agile Analytics for Everyone

Segment’s Visual Tagger is quick to set up and easy for anyone to use. Instead of having to wait for engineers, users can implement analytics immediately just by clicking on the elements they would like to track.

With Visual Tagger, businesses are able to:

Empower non-technical users and teams. Any team that needs to access and analyze customer data can now do so quickly and easily. Marketers, for example, don’t have to wait to see which channels are driving the most sign-ups, or where customers are dropping out of the funnel.

Any team that needs to access and analyze customer data can now do so quickly and easily. Marketers, for example, don’t have to wait to see which channels are driving the most sign-ups, or where customers are dropping out of the funnel. Make any tool codeless. Visual Tagger enables non-technical users to codelessly activate Segment’s catalog of 300+ best-in-class tools, whether for analytics, marketing automation, or customer success.

Visual Tagger enables non-technical users to codelessly activate Segment’s catalog of 300+ best-in-class tools, whether for analytics, marketing automation, or customer success. Free up their engineering teams. Released from supporting non-technical teams with web analytics, engineers can focus their time on building better products and features.

By reducing reliance on engineering teams, Visual Tagger can help organizations of all sizes. Startups short on time and resources can identify holes in the customer journey with minimal investment, and improve their offering to boost customer retention. Meanwhile, marketers and product managers at enterprises can avoid having to navigate complex organizational structures by gaining the autonomy to implement event tracking and analytics as soon as they need it.

“In today’s digital world, it’s never been more important to understand how customers are engaging with your website. Without customer data in their arsenal, businesses just aren’t able to make the quick decisions needed to keep users engaged and stay ahead of their competitors,” said Ben Galbraith, Vice President of Product at Segment. “As a codeless solution, Visual Tagger allows any team to gather this information whenever they need it, giving them the rich, reliable customer insights they need to deliver better products, services, and experiences.”

Availability

Visual Tagger is available to all Segment customers as of today. For additional details, please visit our blog post about the announcement here .

About Segment:

Segment is the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP). Our platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com