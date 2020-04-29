VALCOURT, Quebec, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) has decided to make the current period a little more bearable by announcing a 90-day extension to all of its manufacturer limited warranty, expiring between March 15 and June 30, 2020, across all its powersports product lines (Ski-Doo®, Lynx®,, Sea-Doo® and Can-Am®).



This initiative is an indication of BRP’s commitment to deliver an exceptional customer experience, even during these challenging times, and is part of the recent “Together, We Ride” project which is a reminder that tough times require new responses. Since some BRP dealers have temporarily closed or are partially open, we wanted to ensure that our customers can fully benefit from their warranty.

″In the current context, people already have a lot of other things on their mind. We didn’t want their warranties running out to be one of them, especially with reduced service department capacity. We wanted to make sure we make things as easy as we can by being the first OEM in North America to offer a 90-day warranty extension on all our powersports products,” said Delton Bohlman, Vice-President, Global Customer Services Parts & Accessories at BRP. “Together, We Ride is not just a catchphrase for us: we are all in this together and we need to do our part to help each other get through it.”

Customers who qualify do not need to take any action to be included in the warranty extension program, they will be automatically prolonged.

The 90-day extension applies to all limited warranties and B.E.S.T. extended service coverage which are set to expire between March 15 and June 30, 2020.

About #TogetherWeRide

We were born out of adversity. We pride ourselves on thriving in the face of uncertainty. Now more than ever, we defy conventions, rise to the challenge, and push ourselves to innovate – no matter what. Our ingenuity and our desire to overcome, because of (and not despite) the challenges we face, is in our DNA. We're all on a bumpy ride right now. But we're coming together for every employee, every dealer, every owner, every enthusiast, across our brands, to ensure we thrive for our future adventures. #TogetherWeRide

