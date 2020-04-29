ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epidemiological data revealed in an MMR vaccines and COVID-19 investigation by World Organization suggests it is possible that widely deployed MMR and other measles-rubella containing vaccines protect older adults as well as the young from COVID-19.



Hong Kong is a prime example of a region which has extended its MMR vaccination campaigns to include many adults. A city with nearly the same population as New York City, Hong Kong has seen only four deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. New York City, by contrast, has had over 12,500 deaths during the same period.

­­­­­­­World Organization’s conclusion that MMR vaccines may have a protective effect has been corroborated by a recent unreviewed study be neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge indicating the rubella component of MMR has a protective effect against COVID-19.

About Dr. Larry P. Tilley

Dr. Larry P. Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a7e7056-8ef3-42e4-b11c-21b8ace28ef3

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Contact Dr. Larry P. Tilley, 505-570-2025,