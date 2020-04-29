Shareholders will not attend the General Meetings in person

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures enshrined in Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has decided to require shareholders to exercise their rights by granting a proxy prior to the General Meetings to a Proxyholder appointed by the Company or by completing a remote voting form in line with the instructions contained in the forms provided. Shareholders may submit their questions in writing. Physical attendance at the General Meetings is prohibited.

The modified notice of meeting and new forms are available on the Company's website (https://www.fluxys.com/en/company/fluxys-belgium/financial-information). Information about changes to the practical arrangements is provided below and is also available on the aforementioned Company website.

Changes to practical arrangements

ADMISSION FORMALITIES

Pursuant to Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020, shareholders shall only be allowed to participate in and vote at the General Meetings either by remote voting form or by proxy, in line with the formalities below, in addition to the pre-registration formality.

REMOTE VOTING

Shareholders wanting to vote remotely must use the forms made available for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings. The Company must have received the original signed paper forms by 5 p.m. (CET) on 8 May 2020. Shareholders may also submit these forms to the Company by fax or email by the same deadline.

The remote voting forms are available on the Company's website (https://www.fluxys.com/en/company/fluxys-belgium/financial-information) or can be requested from corporate.secretary@fluxys.com

VOTING BY PROXY

Pursuant to Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020, the Company has appointed Mr Nicolas Daubies, the Secretary of the General Meetings, as the sole Proxyholder to whom the shareholders can send their proxy, if they have chosen this option. Shareholders must opt to vote by proxy by using the forms created by the Company for Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings. The Proxyholder may only exercise the right to vote on behalf of a shareholder if he has specific voting instructions for each item on each General Meeting's agenda. The Company must have received the original signed paper forms by 5 p.m. (CET) on 8 May 2020. Shareholders may also submit these forms to the Company by fax or email by the same deadline.

The proxy vote forms are available on the Company's website (https://www.fluxys.com/en/company/fluxys-belgium/financial-information) or can be requested from corporate.secretary@fluxys.com

If the Company has already received a valid proxy using the initially published form and containing specific voting instructions but for which the proxyholder is not the person appointed by the Company, the votes or abstentions outlined in this proxy shall be taken into account, without this proxyholder needing to be present.

QUESTIONS REGARDING AGENDA ITEMS

Those shareholders who have given valid notice of their participation may send their questions, in writing, to the Company regarding the agenda items and to the auditor regarding the auditor's report.

Pursuant to Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020, the Company requires shareholders to submit their questions in writing, if necessary using the form made available for this purpose on the Company's website (https://www.fluxys.com/en/company/fluxys-belgium/financial-information).

The Company must receive questions in writing by 5 p.m. (CET) on 8 May 2020. Responses to these written questions will be published on the Company's website (https://www.fluxys.com/en/company/fluxys-belgium/financial-information) at the latest on Tuesday 12 May 2020 prior to the vote.

Pursuant to the Companies and Associations Code, the members of the Board of Directors may, in the interest of the Company, refuse to answer questions if disclosing certain data or facts could negatively impact the Company or would violate confidentiality undertakings made by the Board or the Company. The auditor may, in the interest of the Company, refuse to answer questions if disclosing certain data or facts could negatively impact the Company or would violate the professional secrecy to which the auditor is bound or confidentiality undertakings made by the Company.

Questions on the same subject may be pooled and answered as one.



