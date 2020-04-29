Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28 April, 2020) of £34.69m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28 April, 2020) of £34.69m.
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28 April 2020  was:  
  Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.26p54,830,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 61.08p 
Ordinary share price 48.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (23.34)% 
   
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 28/04/2020 