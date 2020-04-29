|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28 April, 2020) of £34.69m.
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28 April, 2020) of £34.69m.
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28 April 2020 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|63.26p
|54,830,002
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|61.08p
|Ordinary share price
|48.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(23.34)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 28/04/2020
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM