Holmdel, NJ, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. college graduating class of 2020 expected to apply to an average of 10 jobs before lockdown, and after, that number doubled to 20, according to new research from iCIMS. The market-leading cloud platform for recruiting – with more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including 7-Eleven, Rite Aid, Enterprise Holdings and HD Supply – today published its Class of 2020 report, revealing changes in the expectations of graduating seniors and insight on how employers will recruit entry-level talent, as the economy itself shifts gears.
The report is based on a survey of 500 U.S. college seniors and 500 recruiters and human resource professionals, along with data points and trends from iCIMS’ proprietary database of more than 3 million job postings, 75 million applications and 4 million hires each year.
“The college graduating class of 2020 had big career hopes and expected to be welcomed by a strong job market,” said Irene DeNigris, chief people officer at iCIMS. “Employers were thriving and needed candidates to fill open positions in their growing businesses. However, the economy shifted in response to the global health crisis and is changing the way employers hire. Our new reality reinforces the need for flexibility, as the center of gravity shifts from a candidates’ market to an employers’ market. It is more critical than ever before to be prepared for the future of work, continuing to put people at the forefront of all that we do.”
Some companies are hiring at an increased speed and volume, while others are transitioning to a completely virtual hiring and onboarding structure, hiring with precision, or solely focused on maintaining engagement with talent pools and current employees. While employers navigate changing business needs, HR and talent acquisition leaders must plan for long-term success.
The Class of 2020 report reveals preferences and expectations of the newest wave of candidates entering the job market, as well as how leading employers are maintaining their talent goals:
Read the full Class of 2020 report.
About iCIMS:
iCIMS is the leading cloud platform for recruiting. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of Fortune 100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. For more information, visit www.icims.com.
Attachment
Carlee Pett iCIMS, Inc. 7325207453 carlee.pett@icims.com
iCIMS, Inc.
Matawan, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Carlee Pett iCIMS, Inc. 7325207453 carlee.pett@icims.com
01-Class of 2020 - FINAL 4.29.20.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below
iCIMS, Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: