LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced that its strategic partner, Nsure.com, America’s first licensed digital insurance agency®, has been featured in a number of media broadcasts to discuss the Company’s recent growth.



Featured interviews:

· WFLX NEWS - FOX 29

· WPBF NEWS - ABC 25

· WPTV NEWS – NBC 5

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “I’d like to congratulate Nsure.com on the traction they are gaining in the market, as evidenced by the growing media coverage. We are particularly proud to see the company aggressively hiring following our investment, despite the ongoing social and economic impact of COVID-19. I truly believe Nsure.com is well positioned in the current market as the insurance industry migrates from offline to online. Accordingly, we look forward to integrating their proprietary backend processing technology to support our traditional agency business and acquisition strategy.”

About Nsure.com

Based in Florida, Nsure.com is the first all-digital licensed insurance agency that provides auto and home insurance via its secure website. Employing the most advanced data technology to track up-to-the-minute, real, not estimated, quotes from more than two dozen insurance carriers, Nsure.com enables customers to take complete control of the insurance buying process on their smartphones, tablets and computers. The company's platform delivers a hassle-free experience, from a streamlined application process and instant quotes to no sales pitches and a simple renewal process that automatically updates quotes just prior to expiration so that customers can take advantage of the best rates and coverage possible.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

