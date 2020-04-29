ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX:ORA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabio Ribeiro to the Company’s Board of Directors effective April 22, 2020.



Mr. Ribeiro has led diverse initiatives since the dawn of the internet, helping pioneer Brazil’s internet, founded and exited an aviation company, and currently leads forward-thinking technology fund Neptuno, as well as Central Asia-focused VC firm TUZ Ventures – both focused on the convergence of exponential technologies. Fabio holds a Bachelor in Business Administration and two Masters degrees -- one in Economics from Bocconi University, Milan, and the other in Interactive Media from the University of Miami. He currently also serves on the boards of directors of the Center for Computational Science and the School of Communications, both at the University of Miami. Mr. Ribeiro is fluent in five languages.

Mr. Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO, commented: “After 3 years of reorganizing our strategy, improving our efficiency and balance sheet, merging with Rio Novo, acquiring Gold Road and reshaping our team, now is the time to carefully look into the future. Mr. Ribeiro has extensive knowledge and experience in the technology sector and closely follows cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, aero photogrammetry, and autonomous vehicles. He will bring important perspective to our vision and goal to lead important technological transformation within the mining industry.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

