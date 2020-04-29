Company announcement no 9-2020

April 29, 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on April 29, 2020 at Andersen Advisory Group A/S, Kristianiagade 7, 2100 København Ø, in accordance with the agenda.

The board of directors had elected Søren Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, accounted for the company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2019 was submitted and approved by the General Meeting.

In regards to appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2019 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

The board of directors had proposed to amend the following articles of the company’s articles of association:

Update of reference to VP Securities A/S (article 2.4)

Change of location for the company’s general meetings from Copenhagen to the company’s registered office or Greater Copenhagen (article 5.2)

Convening of the company’s general meetings shall only be made by email and via the company’s website (article 5.4)

New items on the agenda for the annual general meeting, hereunder election period for the auditor and the board of directors and proposals from the board of directors and/or shareholders (article 5.8)

Change of deadline for postal votes from the weekday before the general meeting to 10 am. two weekdays before the general meeting (article 5.13)

Change of election period for the board of directors to a term of one year (article 6.1)

Change of election period for the auditor to a term of one year (article 10.1)

In addition, the board had proposed to add an article 5.17 to the company’s articles of association and that the company introduce bilingual articles of association (Danish/English) and in this connection new articles of association:

·Electronic general meetings (article 5.17)

The proposals were approved by the General Meeting.



The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available at https://konsolidator.com /investor/ as soon as possible.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.



