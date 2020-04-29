NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $6,534,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 100-unit multifamily property in Ohio. The transaction was originated by Jason Yuen in Greystone’s New York office.



The $6.5 million Fannie Mae loan carries a 10-year term with a 30-year amortization, with the first three years of interest-only payments. Located in Marion County, Professional Park Apartments is a garden style, multifamily apartment community consisting of 100 garden- and townhome-style units that span over 7.114 acres.

“We were thrilled to work with The West 5 Group and Jeff Seidenfeld, and we look forward to working with them on future projects,” said Mr. Yuen.

