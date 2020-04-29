Gentex was recently honored with an Automotive News PACE Award for its Integrated Toll Module, a nationwide toll collection technology for factory integration into new vehicles.

ZEELAND, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation, a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, was named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award winner during an online awards ceremony yesterday. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

Gentex was recognized for its Integrated Toll Module (ITM), the auto industry’s first nationwide toll collection technology for factory integration into new vehicles. The system uses a mirror-integrated, multi-protocol toll tag that provides motorists with access to toll roads throughout the U.S. while eliminating the need for multiple toll transponders cluttering the windscreen.

“ITM benefits consumers and automakers alike,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex’s chief technology officer and vice president of engineering. “ITM allows automakers to offer their customers yet another telematics service, providing a profitable, scalable platform through which in-vehicle payment transactions can occur. This system opens up the door to an increasing array of transactions for the car of the future.”

The 26th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News, Deloitte, and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA). The Government of Canada was a platinum sponsor. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

Gentex earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application and a site visit.

This recognition marks the eighth time Gentex has received an Automotive News PACE Award. Two additional times it was named a finalist. For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Media Contact Gentex Investor Relations Contact Craig Piersma Josh O’Berski (616) 772-1590 x4316 (616) 772-1800 x5814 craig.piersma@gentex.com josh.oberski@gentex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f58020c-0057-4e53-b60c-cc2f9115e2bf

