PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the newly combined solar + energy storage conference and expo, today announced a partnership with Strategen to develop and implement conference programming for the two events taking place January 12-14, 2021 in Long Beach, CA.



Founded in 2005, Strategen is a mission-driven professional services company that specializes in impactful market development to decarbonize energy systems. Its founder and CEO, Janice Lin, will lead the educational development and session programming effort.

“Janice and her team at Strategen are recognized as visionaries and pioneers in the energy storage industry and have been a driving force behind its exponential growth,” said Wes Doane, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Event Director. “As the co-founder of ESNA and the California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA), Janice has had a unique view of these markets as they’ve developed and matured. Our collaboration on next year’s co-located conference program ensures attendees will get the most insightful and relevant perspectives, training, and thought leadership for the clean energy industry’s post-COVID future.”

The 2021 conference program will focus on the latest developments driving market and technical progress in solar, storage, and transportation electrification, and—more broadly—the integration of clean energy systems. ISNA and ESNA will seek to inform and catalyze more rapid progress in decarbonizing energy systems through cutting-edge and interactive programming focused on encouraging innovation, problem solving, and new partnerships. The conference will cover the latest technologies and techniques for the optimization and integration of solar, energy storage, and electric vehicles—all of which will also be highlighted on the exhibition floor.

“The market for renewables and energy storage on both sides of the meter was growing exponentially before the world faced the coronavirus, and the drivers behind that expansion will be more important than ever as we rebuild the economy,” said Strategen’s Janice Lin. “At ISNA and ESNA 2021, we can jointly architect and design this new energy future—one that will be marked by technology convergence, stakeholder collaboration, and commercial success. We look forward to curating a timely and topical conference program that will explore these areas and catalyze and accelerate market progress and development for clean energy.”

Energy Storage North America was acquired by international media company Diversified Communications in March 2020, joining Intersolar North America in its growing portfolio for the renewable energy industry.

About Intersolar North America

Intersolar North America is a solar + energy storage event organized by Diversified Communications. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information, visit: https://www.intersolar.us .

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA), now part of the Diversified Communications event portfolio, is the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event covering all applications of grid-connected energy storage in North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers, and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. For more information, visit: www.esnaexpo.com .

About Strategen

Strategen is a mission-driven professional services firm that specializes in impactful market development to decarbonize energy systems. The company works across the energy ecosystem with public sector leaders, global technology corporations, utilities, and project developers to help them achieve their clean energy goals via the firm’s synergistic platforms of consulting, association management, and events. For more information, visit: www.strategen.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

