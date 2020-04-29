Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on April 29, 2020 to list the bonds of Šiaulių bankas AB on the Bond List on 30 April 2020 at the request of Šiaulių bankas AB.

Additional info:

Issuer's name Šiaulių bankas AB Issuer's short name SAB ISIN code LT0000404287 Securities issue date 23.12.2019 Securities maturity date 23.12.2029 Total nominal value of the issue 20 000 000 EUR Number of securities 2 000 Rate of interest 6,15% Orderbook short name SABB061529A Interest payment dates 23 December of each year from 2020 to 2029 Trading list Baltic Bond list

The Bond Prospectus of Šiaulių Bankas AB and other related documents are available in the report of Šiaulių Bankas as of 28 April 2020 as well as on the website of Šiaulių Bankas www.sb.lt in the menu section for the bank's investors.



Šiaulių Bankas draws the investors' attention to the fact that the bonds admitted to trading are subordinated and may be subject to actions or measures that may be taken by decision-making institutions if the Bank encounters serious financial problems, which would result in a decision to restructure the bank. If the competent authority used a private bailout, the value of the investment in the bonds could fall, including to zero, which would mean that investors would lose all or part of their investment in the bonds or convert all or part of them into ordinary shares or other instruments of equity.