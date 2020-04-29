Announcement no. 10 2020

Copenhagen – 29 April 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, announces the registration of a capital increase of 924,669 shares in connection with a pre-emptive issue for its existing shareholders.



Reference is made to company announcement no. 8-2020 of 30 March 2020 (the “Announcement”) in which Agillic (the “Company”) announced a pre-emptive issue of new shares with a market value of up to DKK 24,511,258 at a price of DKK 19.20 per share.

Agillic is pleased to announce that the capital increase of nominally DKK 92,466,90 consisting of 924,669 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Gross proceeds from the capital increase amounted to DKK 17,753,644,80 and net proceeds (gross proceeds less conversion of loans) amounted to DKK 12,404,128,55.

Prior to the increase, the Company’s share capital amounted to DKK 851,085,80 consisting of 8,510,858 shares of nominally DKK 0.1 each. After the nominal increase of DKK 92,466,90, the Company’s share capital now amounts to 943,552,70 consisting of 9,435,527 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each.

The new shares are expected to be admitted for trading 1 May 2020, under the existing ISIN code (DK0060955854), which also applies to the Company’s existing shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The change in the share capital is reflected in the Company’s articles of association available on the Company’s website, www.agillic.com .

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 29 48 84 17

christian.tange@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Sasja Dalgaard sd@toftecompany.com

Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 29 April 2020.

