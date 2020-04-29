SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homepie, Inc®., a provider of do-it-yourself tools for homebuyers and sellers who wish to transact without a real estate broker, today announced that it has partnered with Zenoo to provide customers with smart ID-verification. Zenoo is the next-gen technology that automates the verification process, without the need for staff to get involved.



The way the verification process becomes automated is through the combination of frictionless user experience, next-gen technology and advanced AI-features. The proprietary image processing technology makes it easy for Zenoo to utilize Passive Facial Liveness that detects fraud in the identity verification process, without extra work by the customer or the staff. This is why Zenoo fits perfectly into Homepie’s easy to use, online real estate platform.

“Our mission is to make buying and selling homes commission-free by eliminating the need for a real estate agent. Everything we do is with the customer in mind,” says Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie. “Zenoo helps us by enabling our home sellers to verify the identity of potential home buyers before they invite them into their home,” added Rice.

Homepie is changing the way we buy and sell homes by taking the broker out of the process. The ability to easily verify buyers before they tour a seller's property is valued by both parties and develops a foundation of trust. Through Zenoo, Homepie adds that layer of security and trust without impacting the user experience.

“In today’s world so many organizations face the problem of balancing security with customer satisfaction. That’s where we come in,” says Stuart Watkins, CEO of Zenoo. “It’s so important for a revolutionary platform like Homepie to find that perfect balance. We’re happy they succeeded.”

ABOUT HOMEPIE

Homepie is the place where savvy consumers go for commission-free help to buy or sell homes. Today, nearly 1 in 10 home sales already close directly between buyer and seller without a real estate agent. Now, with Homepie’s central online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, anyone can do the same with confidence. Homepie has all the tools to list, market, search, view, offer, negotiate, and auto-generate a purchase agreement that is digitally signed. It’s 100% free to consumers, as the recommended service providers (inspectors, lenders, photographers, etc.) cover the costs. Homepie takes the worry and guesswork out of home buying and selling. Learn how at www.homepie.com

ABOUT ZENOO

Zenoo gives companies the tools to create personalized, high-converting digital onboarding experiences with blazing speed. The platform’s turnkey, ready-to-configure workflow makes customization, testing and deployment simple. With Zenoo, secure, frictionless onboarding solutions are launched in weeks instead of months — leading to fewer lost leads and lower customer acquisition costs. Zenoo was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London. Learn more at www.zenoo.com

Media Contact

Sean Crosier

805-507-2238

pr@homepie.com